Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Sees Dip, Yet Nears Massive Milestone

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26 shows a clear slowdown as the Ranveer Singh film enters its fourth week. Despite the dip, the film continues its historic global run and is inching closer to overtaking some of Indian cinema’s biggest box office records.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aiahani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26 drops to ₹5.20 crore India nett.

  • Film crosses ₹1,718 crore worldwide despite fourth week slowdown trend.

  • Ranveer Singh starrer eyes top three highest-grossing Indian films globally.

Dhurandhar 2's box office collection day 26 reflects a noticeable slowdown as the film enters its fourth week in theatres. After an extraordinary run, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has begun to show signs of fatigue, even as its overall numbers remain staggering. The film added ₹5.20 crore nett in India on its fourth Monday, alongside ₹0.75 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to an impressive ₹1,718.62 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Fourth week dip begins

The fourth-week trend suggests that Dhurandhar 2 is finally easing off after dominating the box office for nearly a month. The India nett collection now stands at ₹1,088.62 crore, a figure few films have managed to achieve.

Over the past few days, the film showed a brief weekend push before dropping again on Monday. It is understood from trade estimates that the film witnessed a steady decline after Sunday, signalling the natural lifecycle of even the biggest theatrical runs.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection holds strong despite slowdown

Despite the dip, the Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection continues to hold firm. The film has amassed ₹415.25 crore overseas so far, contributing significantly to its global total.

What stands out is that this performance has come without releases in key international markets like China and the Gulf. This has been seen as a strong indicator of the film’s organic global pull.

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With ₹1,718.62 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 is currently among the highest-grossing Indian films ever. It is now expected to surpass Pushpa 2: The Rule and move into the third spot if momentum sustains in the coming days.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, the film released in theatres on March 19 and has since remained a dominant force at the box office.

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