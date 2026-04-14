Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Sees Dip, Yet Nears Massive Milestone

Dhurandhar 2's box office collection day 26 reflects a noticeable slowdown as the film enters its fourth week in theatres. After an extraordinary run, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has begun to show signs of fatigue, even as its overall numbers remain staggering. The film added ₹5.20 crore nett in India on its fourth Monday, alongside ₹0.75 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to an impressive ₹1,718.62 crore.