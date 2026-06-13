Governor Box Office Day One: Manoj Bajpayee's Political Drama Opens Below ₹1 Crore

Governor emerged on a swamped Friday to a dismal box office performance. The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer had a low opening at the box office, making 90 lakh. Weekend collections will heavily depend on word-of-mouth. Critical reception too has been lukewarm. The packed June 12 box office featured a massive array of titles, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, The Narmada Story, Heer Sara, Scary Movie, Disclosure Day, and Backrooms. The biggest opener was Haunted 3D, raking in ₹ 2.5 crore net. Main Vaapas Aaunga took the second spot with a net collection of ₹1.15 crore. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film was screened across 2,302 shows. Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata followed with ₹1 crore net from 2,181 shows.