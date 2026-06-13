Governor Box Office Day One: Manoj Bajpayee's Political Drama Opens Below ₹1 Crore

Governor recorded a low opening at the box office.
The Manoj Bajpayee-led political and financial thriller clashed with nine other releases.
The film raked in less than a crore on opening day.
Governor emerged on a swamped Friday to a dismal box office performance. The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer had a low opening at the box office, making 90 lakh. Weekend collections will heavily depend on word-of-mouth. Critical reception too has been lukewarm. The packed June 12 box office featured a massive array of titles, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, The Narmada Story, Heer Sara, Scary Movie, Disclosure Day, and Backrooms. The biggest opener was Haunted 3D, raking in ₹ 2.5 crore net. Main Vaapas Aaunga took the second spot with a net collection of ₹1.15 crore. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film was screened across 2,302 shows. Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata followed with ₹1 crore net from 2,181 shows.
Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the political drama explores India’s 1991 economic crisis and follows the journey of a man tasked with steering the country through one of its most challenging periods. As pressure mounts from political leaders, bureaucrats and international stakeholders, Bajpayee's Ramanan is compelled to make bold and controversial decisions to prevent economic disaster. The character is inspired by former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan, who played a key role during India’s 1991 economic crisis.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Governor collected a net of ₹0.90 Cr across 1,427 shows on Day One. This brings total India gross collections to ₹1.08 Cr and total India net collections to ₹0.90 Cr so far. The film stars Madhoo Shah as Vandita Ramanan, the wife of A. Ramanan. The cast also includes Noushad Mohamed Kunju as Deputy Governor C. Rangarajan and Adah Sharma as journalist Aditi Verma. Supporting roles are played by Paritosh Sand, Jaywant Wadkar, Krisha Kurup, Rajeev Gaursingh, Sanjay Sonu and Jigar Shah.
While the trade website notes that the film’s collection was below the ₹1 crore mark, the maker’s recent social media post, states that its India NBOC currently stands at ₹1.1 crore.