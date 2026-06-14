Governor Box Office Collection Day 2: Manoj Bajpayee Film Shows Growth Amid Competition

Governor's Box Office Collection Day 2 rose nearly 53 percent on Saturday.
Manoj Bajpayee's political drama has earned ₹2.5 crore domestically.
Governor faces competition from multiple releases despite positive collection growth.
Governor box office collection day 2 has brought some encouraging signs for Manoj Bajpayee's latest release. While the political drama opened to modest numbers at the ticket window, it managed to record growth on its second day despite facing stiff competition from several new releases.
Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, Governor: The Silent Saviour has been drawing attention for its story inspired by a crucial chapter in India's economic history. Although audience turnout remained limited on the opening day, Saturday collections suggest the film may gradually find support through word of mouth.
Governor Box Office Collection Day 2 Sees Improvement
According to trade website Sacnilk, Governor earned ₹1.38 crore on Saturday, improving from its opening-day collection of ₹90 lakh. With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at approximately ₹2.5 crore.
The worldwide gross collection has reportedly reached ₹2.46 crore so far. While the numbers remain modest, the upward trend offers some relief for the makers heading into the remainder of the opening weekend.
One of the biggest challenges for Governor has been the crowded theatrical marketplace. The film released alongside several high-profile titles competing for audience attention across genres.
Despite the competition, Manoj Bajpayee's performance has emerged as one of the key talking points among viewers.
What Is Governor: The Silent Saviour About?
The film is set against the backdrop of India's economic crisis in the early 1990s, a period marked by uncertainty and critical policy decisions. Manoj Bajpayee plays a Governor entrusted with steering the country through one of its most challenging financial moments.
Made on an estimated budget of ₹25 crore, the film attempts to blend historical drama with political intrigue. Governor was released in cinemas on June 12 and will now look towards Sunday collections to strengthen its opening weekend performance.