Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Inches Towards ₹50 Crore

Batwara 1947 collects ₹30.75 crore net after five days domestically.
Sunny Deol’s Partition drama records ₹2.25 crore on first Tuesday.
Awarapan 2 has already crossed the ₹100 crore domestic milestone.
Batwara 1947 box office collection's day 5 saw a slight improvement for the Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi-led Partition drama, but the film continues to struggle at the domestic box office. After a steep fall on Monday, the film registered modest growth on Tuesday. However, it remains some distance away from the ₹50 crore mark.
Batwara 1947 box office report
According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 collected ₹2.25 crore net in India on its first Tuesday, recording a 12.5% rise from Monday’s ₹2 crore. The film had earned ₹7.25 crore on Sunday after witnessing a 46% decline. Its domestic net collection now stands at ₹30.75 crore, while its gross collection has reached ₹36.54 crore.
The film has also been facing stiff competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. While Batwara 1947 continues to work towards the ₹50 crore milestone, its rival has already crossed ₹100 crore in India, putting further pressure on the Partition drama.
Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi praised amid mixed response
Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the performances have received appreciation. Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi have been singled out for their work, while the film’s storyline has drawn mixed reactions from critics and audiences.
Hema Malini also expressed strong support for the film. Its message of humanity, mutual respect and harmony was praised by her, while Rajkumar Santoshi’s direction and the performances of Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi were described as outstanding.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of Partition and stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.
The film was released in theatres on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.