Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol-Starrer Sees Over 70% Drop, Earns Only Rs 2 Crore

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol, earned only ₹2 crore net in India on its first Monday, August 17.
The film experienced a steep 72.4 per cent decline from Sunday's collection of ₹7.25 crore, recording an average occupancy of 11 per cent.
The partition-themed drama is lagging behind its direct competitor Awarapan 2, which earned ₹9.25 crore net on the same Monday.
Batwara 1947 box office: After making his debut with Netflix's Ikka, Sunny Deol starred in Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, which was released on August 14. The Partition drama clashed with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. Batwara 2 significant drop in collections on its first Monday. Despite the buzz, promotions, big banner and cast, the film is facing tough competition from Emraan's film.
Batwara 1947 opened to mixed reviews that affected the collections while Awarapan 2 received mostly positive reviews.
Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 4
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned just ₹2 crore net in India on Day 4. The film recorded approximately 11% occupancy across 6,771 shows, representing a 72.4% drop from Sunday's ₹7.25 crore.
Sunny Deol's film has grossed ₹40.20 crore globally. In India, net earnings over the four days reached ₹28.50 crore, while domestic gross reached ₹33.95 crore. International ticket sales added ₹0.75 crore on Monday, pushing the total overseas gross to ₹6.25 crore.
The sharp Monday drop signals a significant struggle to maintain audience interest following the opening weekend.
Rivalry with Awarapan
Batwara 1947 is way behind its competitor, Awarapan 2. The latter secured a much stronger hold by earning ₹9.25 crore net on the same Monday.
Awarapan 2 generated more than four times the Monday collection of Batwara 1947. It is now inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark.
About Batwara 1947
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the narrative follows Sikandar Mirza's struggle. He moves to Pakistan with his family and discovers a Hindu woman living upstairs who refuses to leave her home. As tensions escalate, the plot centres on his efforts to protect her while keeping his own family safe.
The film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.