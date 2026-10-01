Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced a new mytho-fiction series on Neem Karoli Baba.
The first promo keeps the cast, plot and premiere date under wraps.
The teaser highlights the saint’s shawl and references Lord Hanuman.
Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have lined up a new mytho-fiction series based on Neem Karoli Baba’s life, his teachings and the unusual experiences associated with him. The announcement comes after the strong response to the devotional film Hanuman Ansh, which has been lauded by everyone across the nation and has emerged as a blockbuster.
Neem Karoli Baba show announced
The first promo is deliberately cryptic. It keeps the cast and plot hidden, while a voiceover teases a web of mystical stories connected to Neem Karoli Baba. The teaser also shows his trademark shawl and nods to Lord Hanuman, hinting at the spiritual space the series wants to enter.
SonyLIV shared the promo on social media and wrote, “Coming soon on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television (sic).”
When will Neem Karoli Baba series release?
The makers have not yet shared the episode count or premiere date. For now, the promo feels more like a tone piece than a plot tease.
The television move lands while Neem Karoli Baba is already drawing film attention through Hanuman Ansh.
Hanuman Ansh box office
Hanuman Ansh hit theatres on August 7. It emerged as an unexpected box-office winner. The collections kept building as word of mouth pulled more people into cinemas.
Made on a budget of around ₹2 crore, it has now earned more than ₹400 crore worldwide. Sacnilk said it crossed ₹300 crore nett in India on day 52, with domestic gross at ₹362.70 crore and overseas receipts above ₹38 crore. By day 54, its global tally stood at ₹408 crore.
Written and directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is adapted from his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand play the lead roles. Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Gautam Tripathi rounded out the cast.
The spiritual drama draws inspiration from the life events and philosophy of Neem Karoli Baba, widely called Maharaj Ji.