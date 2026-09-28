Bigg Boss 20: What Manoj Tiwari Said About His Daughter Rhiti After Salman Khan Schooled Her For Derogatory Remarks

Salman Khan confronted Rhiti Tiwari during Weekend Ka Vaar over her fight with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh.
The discussion moved beyond the task to Rhiti’s language, attitude and recognition as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter.
Manoj rejected social media claims that he used influence to get Rhiti into Bigg Boss 20.
Salman Khan schooled Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari during Weekend Ka Vaar after her clash with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. It triggered a wider debate on her language, attitude and recognition. Here's what Manoj Tiwari has said about his daughter.
What Manoj Tiwari said about Rhiti
Manoj Tiwari has now spoken about the focus on his daughter’s run on the reality show. He rejected online claims that he used his influence to get Rhiti on Bigg Boss, saying he was unaware she had been selected and learned of it much later. He also urged viewers not to overreact to the house clashes.
“Bachchon ka bigg boss hai karne do, Social media par yeh bhi likh rahe hai ki kisi pairavi se. Maine usse bigg boss mein bheja hai. Pehle toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai. Bigg Boss aik khel hai wahan 24 hours kuch na kuch ho raha hai. isliye usko dekh kar kisi ko undvelit nahi hona chahiye, main bhi bigg boss mein raha hoon, woh aik khel haio uska anand lijiye (It’s Bigg Boss, let the kids be. People on social media are even claiming that I used my influence to get her into the show. For starters, I didn't even know she was going to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss is a game where something or the other is happening 24 hours a day, so no one should get worked up over what they see; I have been on Bigg Boss myself—it’s just a game, so enjoy it),” he said.
What Salman Khan said to Rhiti on Weekend Ka Vaar
During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman questioned Rhiti over her fight with Qazi and Uditi and took issue with both her words and her attitude. What began as a review of the task soon moved to her identity outside the house and the weight of her surname.
He challenged not only her behaviour but also how she described herself on the show. “Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. Isn't that true? You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter,” Salman told her. “Till now people must be saying that since you are his daughter, that's your claim to fame... People even say that no one knows you, yet you are here.”
He then turned to her self-description as a “rockstar” and contrasted it with Qazi’s journey. “The problem is that only you are calling yourself a rockstar; no one else is,” he said. “The term rockstar is used for someone who has suffered challenges and fought their way to achieve a status. Qazi is one because he has been through it all.”
“You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter, not Dolly Bindra's,” he said, pointing to an earlier Bigg Boss 4 episode involving Manoj and Dolly Bindra.