Bigg Boss 20: What Manoj Tiwari Said About His Daughter Rhiti After Salman Khan Schooled Her For Derogatory Remarks

“Bachchon ka bigg boss hai karne do, Social media par yeh bhi likh rahe hai ki kisi pairavi se. Maine usse bigg boss mein bheja hai. Pehle toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai. Bigg Boss aik khel hai wahan 24 hours kuch na kuch ho raha hai. isliye usko dekh kar kisi ko undvelit nahi hona chahiye, main bhi bigg boss mein raha hoon, woh aik khel haio uska anand lijiye (It’s Bigg Boss, let the kids be. People on social media are even claiming that I used my influence to get her into the show. For starters, I didn't even know she was going to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss is a game where something or the other is happening 24 hours a day, so no one should get worked up over what they see; I have been on Bigg Boss myself—it’s just a game, so enjoy it),” he said.