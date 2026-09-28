Among the people she meets is Jo Yu Gyeom, played by Jinyoung. Yu Gyeom is the eldest grandson and heir of the village’s prominent head family. He has a lot of expectations riding on him and a gamut of responsibilities. He is naturally talented and seems to excel at almost everything he attempts. However, despite his many abilities, Yu Gyeom is saddled with a highly controlled and predictable life. He follows a strict set of rules and routines, leaving little room for spontaneity or excitement in his otherwise ordinary days.