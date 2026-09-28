The new K-drama, Summer Vacation, has unveiled a poster.
Jinyoung and Cho Yi Hyun lead the high teen romance series.
The show drops on Wavve on October 26.
B1A4's Jinyoung and Cho Yi Hyun anchor the high-teen romance Summer Vacation, which premieres exclusively on Wavve on October 26. The show will also air on the Lifetime channel.
The upcoming drama officially launched its main poster on September 28, lending viewers a first glimpse of the story’s youthful and mysterious summer atmosphere. The poster features striking close-up images of the two main characters, set against a refreshing green backdrop that captures the beauty and warmth of the summer season. Along with the visuals, the poster introduces the intriguing phrases, “An ordinary summer at eighteen” and “A story too mysterious to believe".
Cho, who stunned viewers with her cool and charismatic zombie fighter in All of Us Are Dead, plays Kim Ha-yeon, while Jung, who returned to K-dramas following his military service last year in Police University, has boarded to play Jo Yu-gyeom. Song Ji Won directs the series from a script by writer Han Ga Ram.
Summer Vacation Synopsis
Kim Ha Yeon is an an ordinary 18-year-old high school student whose life takes an unexpected turn when she spends her summer vacation in Upori. Unlike a familiar holiday destination, Upori is a quiet rural village that Ha Yeon has never visited before. Her arrival in the peaceful countryside introduces her to a completely different environment and brings her into contact with people and experiences that gradually shift the course of her summer.
Among the people she meets is Jo Yu Gyeom, played by Jinyoung. Yu Gyeom is the eldest grandson and heir of the village’s prominent head family. He has a lot of expectations riding on him and a gamut of responsibilities. He is naturally talented and seems to excel at almost everything he attempts. However, despite his many abilities, Yu Gyeom is saddled with a highly controlled and predictable life. He follows a strict set of rules and routines, leaving little room for spontaneity or excitement in his otherwise ordinary days.
With its youthful leads, countryside setting, and intriguing premise, the drama follows how one unexpected meeting can transform an otherwise ordinary summer into an experience that neither character is likely to forget. Jinyoung recently celebrated B1A4's 15th anniversary with the group's three-day 'D-DAY' concert.