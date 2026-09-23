HYBE CINE FEST 2026 Brings BTS, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN And Other Artists To Theatres Worldwide This October

HYBE CINE FEST 2026 will take place from October 24 to 31 in theatres worldwide.
The festival expands globally for the first time to more than 60 territories after launches in Latin America and Asia.
The lineup includes two BTS live viewing broadcasts from South America tied to BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG.
Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE are presenting HYBE CINE FEST 2026, a week-long cinema event set for October 24-31, 2026, in theatres around the world. It marks the festival’s first worldwide expansion into more than 60 territories. The event follows successful launches in Latin America in 2024 and across Asia in 2025.
The cinema event brings HYBE’s leading artists to big screens. It is also designed to unite K-pop fans in theatres worldwide.
HYBE CINE FEST 2026 details
The 2026 lineup features six separate cinematic presentations. It includes two live BTS viewing broadcasts from South America tied to BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG. The programme also features full-length concert films from SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN, plus the interactive HYBE CHEERING PARTY in 3D.
HYBE CINE FEST 2026 tickets
Tickets are set to go on sale worldwide on Wednesday, September 30, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST.
Programming schedules, regional showtimes and ticketing details will be posted at hybecinefest.com.
The BTS Live Viewing broadcasts will use specific live and delayed broadcast times, listed at www.btsliveviewing.com, while every other title in the festival will screen during the October 24–31 window.
HYBE CINE FEST 2026 programme details
BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN BUENOS AIRES: LIVE VIEWING
SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR 'NEW_'
TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR 'ACT : TOMORROW'
ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'BLOOD SAGA'
BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN SÃO PAULO: LIVE VIEWING
Special location program
Select cinemas will also host interactive fan events through HYBE CINE FEST 2026’s Special Location program. The programme ran earlier in Latin America and Asia and will extend to North America and Europe this year.
The programme was previously offered in Latin America and Asia, and it is expanding to North America and Europe this year.
“Following the incredible response to HYBE CINE FEST across Latin America and Asia, we are scaling this festival format to global cinema audiences. Bringing together major concert films, interactive 3D cheering parties, and landmark live broadcasts across a single week gives fans everywhere an unprecedented way to celebrate their favourite HYBE artists together in cinemas,” Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said in a statement.