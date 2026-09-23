Why The Paradise Received An A-Certificate? Nani Explains

The Paradise has been granted an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Nani said they were prepared for the film's A certificate.
The period drama will hit the screens on September 24.
Nani's Telugu film The Paradise is set for theatrical release on September 24. Ahead of its release, he was in Mumbai with the team to promote his film. At a press conference, addressing the media, he explained why The Paradise received an A certificate.
What Nani said about the violence in The Paradise
On Tuesday, Nani said they were prepared for the film's A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) because of the intense action and violence.
"I understand where it is coming from; there's a lot of violence. For example, there are films which are solely focused on violence, like violence for the sake of violence. But The Paradise is not like that," the actor told reporters.
He called The Paradise a solid drama with emotions and all elements. However, he acknowledged that the film has intense violence. “Everybody will relate to it, whatever the age group, but children can't watch it because there's violence. However, everything that happens in the film, is what we see and relate, there's drama, emotion, and love, but the violence portion is little higher. So, we were prepared for it ('A' certification) while shooting.”
About The Paradise
The period drama is set in the slums of 1980s Secunderabad. It follows the story of a marginalised tribe, deprived of their fundamental rights and facing social discrimination. In the time of oppression, Jadal (Nani), a fierce tribal leader, comes as the saviour to win back long-denied dignity, rights and freedom.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles.
Meanwhile, a Bengaluru court on September 19, 2026, issued an ex parte ad interim injunction against the spread of allegedly false and defamatory content about the upcoming film. The XXXV Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, passed the order on an application by the film’s producer, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP.