Why Nani's The Paradise Will Release Without Trailer On September 24

On shifting genres

The actor also acknowledged the leap of genre, from family dramas to a film like Paradise. “It is for the first time I took two years to release a film, and I agree we had everything sorted but lacked time management. In fact, Srikanth Odela apologised for delaying the production, saying he needed to improve his time management. However, I trust in Srikanth Odela’s vision, and this film, while might look like a violent one, is actually a deeply rooted, culturally relevant tale that anchors on a beautiful mother-son relationship. We are sure that once the movie is released, it will touch your hearts,” Nani said.