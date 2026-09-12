Why Nani's The Paradise Will Release Without Trailer On September 24

Nani confirmed that his upcoming film The Paradise will release in theatres on September 24 without a promotional trailer.
The decision stems from ongoing production demands, as the crew prioritises completing the final cut and pending shoot over editing promotional footage.
Director Srikanth Odela took accountability for production delays due to time management constraints.
The Paradise will hit screens without a trailer. Actor Nani shared the update during a Friday (September 11) media interaction ahead of the film's September 24 release. Unfinished editing work on the final cut left the crew short on resources to assemble promotional footage, Nani said.
The decision is rare for a major Telugu release. Nani said the makers are still completing the film and have some shoot left, so pulling key people away for a trailer would only slow the work.
Why The Paradise will release without trailer
“The team is currently focused on completing the final output of the film, with some shoot still remaining. Releasing a trailer at this stage would require the director, the music composer and other key members of the team to divert their attention from the work that remains to be finished,” Nani said.
He added: “If you ask whether the trailer or the movie is more important at this point, under unavoidable circumstances, even though I personally don’t like it and really want to cut a good trailer, the entire team collectively made a decision. There will be no trailer for Paradise.”
The actor also said the call was not driven by the film’s hype or expected opening. “The decision was not driven by the film’s existing hype or expected opening. We don’t want to take the audience for granted by assuming that the film doesn’t need a trailer,” he said.
On shifting genres
The actor also acknowledged the leap of genre, from family dramas to a film like Paradise. “It is for the first time I took two years to release a film, and I agree we had everything sorted but lacked time management. In fact, Srikanth Odela apologised for delaying the production, saying he needed to improve his time management. However, I trust in Srikanth Odela’s vision, and this film, while might look like a violent one, is actually a deeply rooted, culturally relevant tale that anchors on a beautiful mother-son relationship. We are sure that once the movie is released, it will touch your hearts,” Nani said.
About The Paradise
Nani stars as Jadal in the film. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the plot follows his fight against generational oppression as his marginalised people strive to win back long-denied dignity, rights and freedom.
The film marks Nani's reunion with filmmaker Srikanth Odela. It also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles.