Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer: Takashi Yamazaki's Kaiju Scares Return Bigger And More Bonkers

Godzilla Minus Zero has launched a new trailer.
It's the sequel to Godzilla Minus One.
Yamazaki Takashi returns to direct the kaiju phenomenon.
Toho and Gkids have dropped a new trailer and annnounced cast additions for Godzilla Minus Zero, the much-anticipated sequel to Yamazaki Takashi’s Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One.
The sequel picks up in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, trailing the Shikishima family as they face a new catastrophe. Shot entirely in Japan, Godzilla Minus Zero is hailed as the first domestic production to boast the Filmed for Imax designation. The 30-second footage appears to tease the presence of a large monster from the franchise, King Ghidorah, heralded by his fearsome cry. Yamazaki returns to direct as well as oversee VFX on the film. Ryunosuke Kamiki is back as Koichi Shikishima alongside Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi.
Godzilla Minus Zero Premiere, Release Details
Godzilla Minus Zero will celebrate its world premiere as the Spotlight Gala selection of the 64th New York Film Festival on Sept. 26. The film opens wide in Japan on Nov. 3, where it is also chosen as he centrepiece gala of the Tokyo International Film Festival, followed by a wide North American release on Nov. 6.
The New York Film Festival has an official description on its website: "After Godzilla Minus One’s triumphant reimagination of the timeless Godzilla franchise in 2023, with its ingenious, Oscar-winning visual effects and emotionally gripping back-to-basics storytelling approach, director Takashi Yamazaki returns with a supremely satisfying sequel. Godzilla Minus Zero picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. An experience that demands the big screen, featuring even more astounding effects choreography than its predecessor, Godzilla Minus Zero cranks up the terror while always keeping its post-WWII Japan narrative at human eye level. A GKIDS release."
The new additions include Masami Nagasawa playing Makoto Aoyama, a weather forecaster assigned to the Disaster Response Bureau. Jun Kunimura joins as Dr. Ogata, while Kou Maehara plays Akira Hagiwara, the assistant to Min Tanaka's Professor Kanji Murakami, a biologist carrying psychological scars from the war. Motosuke Iida also returns as Akio Itagaki, the Toyo Balloon section chief who helped with the Godzilla extermination effort in Minus One. Kenji Mizuhashi, Eita Okuno and Kai Inowaki round out the latest additions.