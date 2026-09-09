Akshay Kumar Turns 59: From The Khiladi Of Bollywood To A Reported ₹2,500 Crore Fortune

What has made Akshay's journey unusual is not simply his longevity. It is the sheer number of times he has altered his screen image without completely abandoning what audiences came to expect from him. He could be the action hero in the 1990s, the comic heart of Hera Pheri, a patriotic protagonist in Airlift, a morally complicated character in Rustom or the face of a socially driven film such as Padman. Even when the films themselves have been uneven, the willingness to keep moving has remained one of the defining features of his career.