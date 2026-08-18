Sunny Deol Says ‘I Was Happy’ With ₹55.99 Crore Debt: 'Had To Sell My Own Assets And Pay Back'

On the performance of his directorial projects, the actor said, "I don’t know why it didn’t work. So many people come up to me and say they loved Dillagi, but I can’t help it. I did what I wanted to, and gave my best. I always trust a person and move ahead rather than having doubts in my head. You need to be fully invested in everything — business, acting, and direction. So, it becomes very difficult to do all of them at the same time."