Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release, A Look Inside Sunny Deol’s Multi-Crore Mumbai Real Estate Portfolio

The Deol family's multi-generational residence, Dharmendra House in Juhu, is a landmark property estimated to be worth Rs 55-60 crore.
Sunny Deol owns a luxury mansion in Malabar Hill with high-end amenities.
The family maintains a massive 100-acre farmhouse retreat in Lonavala.
Sunny Deol is completing final promotional activities for his upcoming film Batwara 1947. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August, 14, ahead of Independence Day. Alongside his cinematic output, the actor maintains a substantial asset base. Here is a look at his extensive real estate portfolio in and around Mumbai.
The Juhu property
The actor is closely associated with Dharmendra House, situated in Juhu, Mumbai. It has been the primary multi-generational home for the Deols for decades.
The landmark property is estimated to be worth Rs 55-60 crore, reports indicate. It combines modern facilities with classic design aesthetics, according to NDTV.
The house's interior features soft pastel shades and traditional furnishings. The space is decorated with family memorabilia, reflecting veteran actor Dharmendra's legacy and deep connection to the Hindi film industry.
Malabar hill luxury mansion
The Gadar star also owns a luxury mansion in Mumbai's posh Malabar Hill. The locality is known for its privacy and expensive property rates.
It has high-end amenities, including a private cinema, a modern gymnasium, a large swimming pool and a helipad.
The mansion is spacious enough to accommodate approximately 50 guests. Reports indicate the property holds significant value due to limited housing availability in South Mumbai.
Lonavala retreat and Oshiwara apartment
Outside the city limits, the Deol family maintains an expansive farmhouse in Lonavala. The estate is spread across nearly 100 acres and serves as a private retreat a few hours away from Mumbai.
The farmhouse features a temperature-controlled swimming pool. Dharmendra stayed there during Covid-19 and he used to do farming and gardening.
Sunny also owns a practical apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai. He purchased the 1,000 sq ft property for approximately Rs 2 crore, reports indicate.
The Oshiwara location is highly favoured by industry professionals. It provides immediate proximity to prominent film studios, production houses and television hubs.