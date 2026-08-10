Anand Patwardhan-Tarun Tejpal Row: When The Progressive Boys’ Club Fails Women

This is not about saying Patwardhan should stop criticising Modi, or that courts cannot be questioned. They absolutely can, verdicts can be challenged, evidence debated, judicial decisions appealed. The problem begins when political suspicion starts doing the work that evidence is supposed to do. A young woman listening to this debate may hear that even after surviving an assault, she must also behave correctly afterwards. A young man may absorb the equally troubling idea that progressive credentials can coexist comfortably with old assumptions about how women should respond to violence. And that is why this is so infuriating: we keep telling women to speak up, then interrogate how they spoke; tell them to report, then ask why they waited; tell them to resist, then examine how they resisted; tell them to leave, then ask why they stayed. If they look traumatised, they are unstable. If they look composed, they could not possibly have been hurt. What, exactly, are women supposed to look like?