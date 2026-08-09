Varanasi: SS Rajamouli Shares Mahesh Babu’s Exclusive Stills As Rudhra On His Birthday

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Alongside Mahesh Babu, Varanasi also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Babu in Varanasi
Mahesh Babu's first look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Photo: SS Rajamouli/Twitter
Summary of this article

  •  SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi released the first-look photos of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra to celebrate his birthday.

  • The newly unveiled images of Mahesh Babu were shot during the film's extensive schedule in Africa, featuring Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara.

  • The film also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as historian Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the primary antagonist, Kumbha.

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is one of the highly anticipated films, set for release next year. The film, which marks Rajamouli's return to director's seat after the 2022 blockbuster RRR, has generated significant buzz since its announcement. The film's first glimpse was unveiled on November 15, last year at a massive fan event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The time-travel adventure film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

On Mahesh Babu's 51st birthday, Rajamouli shared the actor's two exclusive pics as Rudhra.

Mahesh Babu's first look at Rudhra

The newly released photos were shot during the film's Africa schedule across Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara. The images shows Rudhra looking at the expansive landscape and relaxing on a bamboo raft.

The two stills offer a glimpse into Varanasi, where a man’s extraordinary journey takes him from the sacred waters of India to the wildest corners of the earth.

“Fierce isn’t his only shade… RUDHRA in #Varanasi,” Rajamouli captioned the post.

Have a look at the pics here.

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What SS Rajamouli said about Rudhra

“Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath,” he said.

“These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings when I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us,” he added.

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Varanasi plot

An unofficial synopsis reported by Gulte indicates that the film is set in 2027, when an asteroid named Shambhavi threatens to collide with Varanasi. Mahesh plays Rudhra, an archaeologist and explorer recruited for a global mission to retrieve an ancient cosmic artefact.

He is partnered with Mandakini, a historian and marksman played by Priyanka. The mission reportedly takes the duo across Africa, Antarctica and Europe. Prithviraj plays the antagonist, Kumbha.

The makers have not officially confirmed the plot details.

Varanasi release date

The magnum opus is scheduled to release worldwide in theaters on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the Ugadi festival.

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