Missing In MP, Found In Mumbai Film City: Teen’s 900-Km Journey To Chase Taarak Mehta Dream

A 16-year-old boy from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh went missing after leaving home on the pretext of going to school.
He walked to Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai from the railway station to get a role in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Police officers spotted the boy wandering alone in Film City and took him to the Aarey Police Station for questioning.
A 16-year-old boy from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing for two days, has been traced in Mumbai. He travelled nearly 900 kms to land an acting role.
Police officers spotted the teenager walking by himself in Film City, Goregaon. Alerted by a tip-off, they escorted him to the Aarey Police Station for questioning, police stated, India Today reported.
Journey to Mumbai's Film City
The teenager slipped away on Thursday (August 6) afternoon. He told his family he was heading to school, police stated.
He went to the Chhindwara railway station and boarded a train to Nagpur. He then took a connecting train to Mumbai.
The boy arrived at the Goregaon railway station on Friday (August 7) morning. From there, he walked to Film City.
Safe in police custody
Aarey police questioned the boy at the station. He revealed his identity and acting aspirations to the officers.
Mumbai Police subsequently contacted the boy's father. The father confirmed his son had been missing since Thursday.
The boy is currently safe in custody. His father is travelling to Mumbai to bring him home.
About TMKOC
Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, TMKOC is one of the longest-running Indian sitcom on television. First aired on July 28, 2008, the show has crossed 18 years, with new episodes being aired regularly on Sony SAB.