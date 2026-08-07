Samay Raina Puts Munawar Faruqui On The Spot Over Kashmiri Pandit Remark On Latent

Samay Raina referenced his family's Kashmiri roots during an India's Got Latent 2 exchange.
Munawar Faruqui responded humorously after Raina brought up their shared experience.
Raina previously discussed the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus in Still Alive.
Samay Raina's Kashmiri Pandit remark on India's Got Latent 2 has drawn attention after the comedian briefly referred to his family's past in Kashmir and their displacement during the insurgency. The moment came during a members-only episode when Raghav Juyal asked Raina about his family's apple orchards in the Valley.
Samay Raina Opens Up About His Kashmiri Roots
The exchange began after contestant Vanika Raikta spoke about her family's apple orchards in Shimla. She revealed that her brother had sold part of their land while the family still owned several orchards. Her parents, meanwhile, work as government school teachers.
Raghav then asked Samay Raina whether his family had also owned an apple orchard in Kashmir. Raina replied, "Hamara toh bahut kuch tha" (We had a lot of things).
The comment appeared to refer to his family's displacement from Kashmir, an experience Raina has discussed publicly on several occasions. Raghav patted him on the back before Raina turned towards Munawar Faruqui and joked, "Bol ab ispe?" (Now, talk about this?)
Munawar immediately raised his hand and replied, "It wasn't me," prompting laughter from the panel and audience. Raina then added, "Yeh humare saath hua hai, yeh nahi bolega" (This happened to us, he won't say anything).
Samay Raina On The Kashmiri Pandit Exodus
Raina previously discussed his family's experience during his stand-up special Still Alive, which followed the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. He has also spoken extensively about the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus on the Dostcast podcast.
The comedian recalled that his family was forced to leave the Valley overnight as militancy intensified. He also revealed that Kashmiri Muslims helped his grandfather escape after he was placed on a militant kill list.
According to Raina's account, his grandfather's relationships within the local community played a crucial role in helping him leave safely. He had often treated people who could not afford medical care, and local Kashmiri Muslims reportedly stood by him during the crisis.
India's Got Latent 2 is available on YouTube and Netflix.