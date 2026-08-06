Why Netflix Backed Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 Despite Its Availability On YouTube? Ted Sarandos Explains

Comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 simultaneous streams on both YouTube and Netflix.
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the dual-release strategy at the an Indian Express event.
Sarandos described YouTube as a discovery platform rather than a direct competitor, highlighting the show's large built-in audience.
The dual premiere follows a major controversy in 2025 where legal issues forced Raina to delete all Season 1 episodes from YouTube.
India's Got Latent returned with Season 2 in June this year. Comedian Samay Raina debuted simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix. The first season became a massive cultural hit on YouTube.
YouTube viewers can watch the episodes for free with ads, while Netflix subscribers can access the same content through their paid accounts. Why Netflix opted for dual-platform strategy? Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed the reason at an Indian Express event.
Netflix explains dual strategy
Sarandos addressed the strategy at Express Adda, hosted by Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group. He said the video-sharing platform as a space for discovery rather than a direct competitor.
"The only thing I think about for YouTube is that it’s sometimes a place to discover things. It’s no different than a film festival, film school, or an open casting call. So, in this case, the team was very excited about the show," Sarandos said.
"It came with a very big built-in audience and a very, very popular host, as you know. So it had all the elements that people, I think, wanted, and we were able to bring it. So we’re excited about it," he added explaining why Netflix chose to back the show despite its availability on YouTube for free.
Past controversy and recovery
The second season of India's Got Latent features high-profile guests across its first four episodes. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Raghav Juyal, Tanmay Bhat, Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM and Munawar Faruqui, among others are in the star-studded panel of guest judges
The new release follows a severe controversy in 2025. A nationwide backlash erupted over an obscene remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia during a first-season episode. Multiple FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, Raina and other panellists. The legal trouble prompted Raina to delete all Season 1 episodes from YouTube.