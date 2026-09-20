Mark Ruffalo Calls On California Attorney General Not To Cave To Paramount Settlement

The Task star has been vocal about his opposition to the merger; he testified against the merger to a Senate hearing and signed an open letter alongside a spate of actors also against Paramount’s potential takeover of Warner Bros. Ruffalo warned of possible price spike, diminished number of projects and a drop in the variety and quality of movies. The actor landed in controversy after he shared a statement on social media on Friday in which he established the links between Paramount Skydance, run by CEO David Ellison, and Oracle, the technology company run by Ellison’s father, Larry. He drew ties to their culpability in the Gaza genocide.