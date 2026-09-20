Gladiators Trailer: Ajith Kumar's Racing Stints Displayed In Their Full Glory

Gladiators Trailer Sneak Peek

The documentary also lends viewers a more personal side of Ajith. His wife, Shalini Ajithkumar, makes a rare screen appearance alongside their children, Anoushka and Aadvik. They talk about his approach to racing and offer glimpses of Ajith away from both the racetrack and the film industry. The trailer also indicates personalities from the motorsport world. Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula One driver, appears in the documentary and shares his perspective on Ajith’s journey in racing. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the documentary. The composer has also announced an original track titled Born to RACE, which is connected to the project.