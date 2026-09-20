Gladiators Trailer: Ajith Kumar's Racing Stints Displayed In Their Full Glory

The trailer of Gladiators has dropped.
Gladiators is a documentary on actor Ajith Kumar's racing passion.
The documentary also includes glimpses of his personal life.
The trailer for the documentary on Ajith Kumar’s racing journey, Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges, has been unveiled, driving excitement through the roof. The 3-minute-46-seconds trailer hints at the exhilaration, the recklessness and nervousness the sport entails. It underlines the sheer discipline required to hang onto the sport especially after the early thrills of speed fade. Gladiators seems to combine both the highs of the sport and an introspective quality.
Gladiators Trailer Sneak Peek
The documentary also lends viewers a more personal side of Ajith. His wife, Shalini Ajithkumar, makes a rare screen appearance alongside their children, Anoushka and Aadvik. They talk about his approach to racing and offer glimpses of Ajith away from both the racetrack and the film industry. The trailer also indicates personalities from the motorsport world. Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula One driver, appears in the documentary and shares his perspective on Ajith’s journey in racing. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the documentary. The composer has also announced an original track titled Born to RACE, which is connected to the project.
Ajith last appeared in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly in 2025. Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.
He has been busy with racing, insisting that he’ll only shoot for films during the off-racing season. He will soon star in Dare Devil, also directed by Adhik. The film is slated to go on floors in November this year.
Sharing the trailer of Gladiators, Adhik raved about Ajith, writing, “#Gladiators is a REAL. About Sir’s unstoppable Vision. With Dedication Patience Relentless Effort Consistency. That’s how #Ajith sir is built. Theatre experience is going to be something else.”