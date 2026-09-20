Salman Khan Blasts Trolls Targeting Katrina Kaif's Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain

Salman Khan has questioned the trolling of Katrina Kaif.
Khan alluded to the practice of online trolling in a Bigg Boss episode.
He also opened up on the age-shaming that has come his way.
Salman Khan hit out at the severe trolling of his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif who is being-shamed over her post-pregnancy appearance. Kaif landed in the conversation after she stepped out with Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Her post-pregnancy appearance became the target of online trolling, even as fans pushed back against the body-shaming. Hrithik Roshan also showed support by liking a post defending Katf.
During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan addressed the issue between contestants ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan. Earlier in the week, after having a fight with Arishfa during a task, ScoutOP had asked his YouTube and gaming community, “khatam kardo isko” (finish her off).
The Ek Tha Tiger actor said, “Kisi ko neecha dikha ke aap paise kama rahe hain” (You are making money by putting someone down)."
“Aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho” (you are only showing your upbringing)", he went on to add.
Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Amid Trolling
Without taking names, “Why do you want to troll somebody ki woh pregnant hua?” (Why do you want to troll somebody because they became pregnant?), he asked.
He also pointed out that women who return to the public eye after pregnancy will find their own rhythm and, if they want to, work towards getting fit again. “Jab woh picture mein wapas se aa jayengi, woh fit aa jayengi” (When they come back into the picture, they will be fit again), he said.
Khan himself has been the target of trolls who attacked him over his age. "Of course! I have turned 60," he stated, before stressing he cannot look like he did in Maine Pyaar Kiya forever At one point, he removed his hat and T-shirt and called his makeup artist Raju before wiping off his makeup, to
Khan also questioned the way some paparazzi photograph women, particularly when they are stepping out of cars. He called oyt the tendency to deliberately focus cameras on women's hips, thighs and backs, recalling instances involving actresses and people from his own family. He also questioned why such invasive photographs are treated as routine entertainment coverage.