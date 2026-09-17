‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor-Singer Ali Zafar Slams Trolls Body-shaming Katrina Kaif, Urges Men To Self Reflect

Katrina Kaif became a victim of online trolling over her appearance.
Ali Zafar confronted the online chatter directly in a video.
Zafar also said he has been speaking against appearance-based trolling for years, including when Pakistani colleagues such as Mahira Khan and others were targeted.
Actor Katrina Kaif embraced motherhood last year. She and her husband Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan on November 7, 2025. After delivering a child, a woman undergoes physical and hormonal changes and so has Katrina.
She recently attended Mukesh and Nita Ambani's Ganpati celebration alongside Kaushal, which prompted intense postpartum body-shaming online. While trolls compared her current appearance with older pictures, fans came forward to defend her.
Katrina's Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-star, Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar, supported her in a video, schooling the trolls and especially criticising men.
Ali Zafar calls out trolls body-shaming Katrina Kaif
Zafar confronted the online chatter directly. He noticed numerous posts and remarks evaluating how Kaif looked in the past against her present appearance.
Zafar also said he has been speaking against appearance-based trolling for years, including when Pakistani colleagues such as Mahira Khan and others were targeted.
He added, "We all need to look within ourselves. Especially as a man, if I am speaking about this, I think it is very important for us to look within ourselves and make the necessary corrections. We have all made mistakes in life; no one is perfect. But it is important to recognise those mistakes and correct them. But if we talk man to man, the privilege we assume comes with being a man, and the way we perceive a woman, her body, the way she thinks and the way she lives — if she does not fit the standards that we have created, we immediately put that woman down."
On the unrealistic beauty standards, he said, "This is wrong; this is not the right way to look at things. Every person is going through their own struggles, and we do not know what someone else might be dealing with. So, we should be kind to people, compassionate, understanding, accepting and appreciative. If you study the renaissance, in the earlier era, concepts about women's bodies were different. Then came a time when women were expected to have a zero figure, and even towards men, the expectations about six-pack abs are not realistic. They are not healthy. It's not healthy to always criticise other people. They are all human beings and we have the potential to be nice to each other."
He concluded, saying, "We all have a past. I will feel ashamed if I ever criticise someone on the basis of their looks. We all must look inside and, as men, we should correct ourselves that we shouldn't do this. Every woman has their life, what she has gone through, what her past, present or future, let her live, and you live your life."