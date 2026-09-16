‘Either You Are A Politician Or...’: Former India Batter Questions Mohsin Naqvi’s Dual Role

Mohammad Kaif questioned Mohsin Naqvi holding political and cricket administration roles simultaneously
Kaif’s comments came after the controversy surrounding India’s Women’s Asia Cup trophy presentation
Naqvi’s dual responsibilities have drawn renewed attention amid Pakistan’s recent cricketing struggles
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has questioned Mohsin Naqvi’s decision to hold senior responsibilities in both politics and cricket administration following the latest controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophy presentation.
Naqvi is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister. He is additionally the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), placing him in prominent roles across both government and regional cricket administration. Kaif questioned whether the combination allows enough time to oversee the day-to-day running of a national cricket board.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, Kaif said, “Mohsin Naqvi is in politics. He is also the boss of the cricket board. It cannot be like that.”
He went on to explain why he believes leading a cricket board requires considerable attention. “If you are in cricket, then you have to be in cricket. You have to go to two places. It's a difficult job. You won't be able to give time. You have so many political commitments. You have to run the cricket board. You have to see what's going on inside,” Kaif said.
Asia Cup Trophy Row Brings Naqvi’s Roles Into Focus
Kaif’s comments came shortly after India’s women’s team won the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai. India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to claim their eighth title, but the post-match trophy presentation became the centre of attention after the Indian players did not collect the trophy from Naqvi, who was present as ACC president.
The ceremony was delayed before proceedings continued without the Indian team receiving the silverware from him.
The episode also mirrored the controversy from the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, when India similarly did not receive the trophy from Naqvi. The repeat incident has again brought attention to Naqvi’s overlapping positions as PCB chairman, ACC president and Pakistan’s Interior Minister.
Kaif further compared the demands of cricket administration with Naqvi’s political responsibilities. “You have to stop at one place and invest time. If you look at any cricket body, if you compare it with the BCCI, or look at it from the outside, nobody does two things at once,” he said.
The former India batter then added, “Either you are a politician, or you are the cricket chief. You have to balance it. You have to focus on one thing.”
Kaif’s remarks also came against the backdrop of Pakistan’s recent cricketing struggles. Pakistan were beaten 3-0 by England in their Test series, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the country’s cricket administration. The Asia Cup controversy and Pakistan’s recent results have therefore placed Naqvi’s multiple responsibilities under renewed public discussion.