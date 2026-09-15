When Will Mohsin Naqvi’s Tenure End As Asian Cricket Council Chief?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC tenure runs until April 2027, amid ongoing Asia Cup trophy controversies involving India and questions over whether his term will be extended

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When Will Mohsin Naqvi’s Tenure End As Asian Cricket Council Chief?
Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Summary of this article

  • Mohsin Naqvi’s current ACC presidential term is set to end in April 2027

  • India’s recent trophy-presentation disputes have intensified scrutiny around Naqvi’s role in the ACC

  • His tenure could end before the 2027 Asia Cup, potentially changing the trophy-presentation equation

Mohsin Naqvi’s position as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president has come under renewed scrutiny after India’s women’s team refused to accept the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup trophy from him following their emphatic victory over Sri Lanka.

The episode was strikingly similar to the controversy involving India’s men’s team at last year’s Asia Cup, when the Suryakumar Yadav-led side also declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi.

With Naqvi simultaneously serving as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, his role in the presentation has remained a sensitive issue for Indian cricket.

When Will Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Tenure End?

Naqvi became ACC president on April 3, 2025, with his current two-year term scheduled to end in April 2027. That is particularly significant because the next men’s Asia Cup is expected to be held in June 2027 in Bangladesh, meaning Naqvi’s present tenure is due to expire shortly before the tournament.

There is reportedly a provision for extending the ACC president’s term, but recent reports suggest that securing another term could be difficult, particularly amid the continuing disagreement with the BCCI.

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PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September - AP Photo
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The timing has now added another layer to the trophy dispute. India remain without the physical men’s Asia Cup trophy they won in 2025, while the women also left Dubai without collecting their 2026 silverware from the presentation ceremony.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has maintained that the board had informed the ACC beforehand about its position and even proposed that ACC deputy chairman Khalid Al Zarooni present the trophy instead. That proposal was not accepted, resulting in India skipping the ceremony.

Currently, Naqvi remains the ACC president, but his tenure has become inseparable from a controversy that has now followed two consecutive Asia Cups involving India. If his term ends as scheduled in April 2027, the next edition could bring a very different trophy-presentation scenario and potentially offer a path towards resolving the lingering issue over India’s missing Asia Cup trophies.

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