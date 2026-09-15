Leeds Run Riot At Elland Road, Thrash Newcastle 4-1 In Premier League

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 September 2026 2:53 pm

Leeds United produced a dominant display at Elland Road, Leeds, defeating Newcastle United 4-1 on September 14 to move up to third in the Premier League. The hosts turned the game in their favour during a devastating 14-minute spell before half-time. Ao Tanaka’s effort took two deflections, with Lewis Miley credited with an own goal in the 32nd minute, before Jayden Bogle doubled Leeds’ advantage two minutes later. Dominic Calvert-Lewin then made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time, continuing his impressive record against Newcastle. Leeds maintained their intensity after the break, with Noah Okafor adding a superb fourth in the 59th minute. Bazoumana Touré scored a late consolation for Newcastle, but Leeds comfortably secured all three points.