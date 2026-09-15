Leeds Run Riot At Elland Road, Thrash Newcastle 4-1 In Premier League

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Leeds United produced a dominant display at Elland Road, Leeds, defeating Newcastle United 4-1 on September 14 to move up to third in the Premier League. The hosts turned the game in their favour during a devastating 14-minute spell before half-time. Ao Tanaka’s effort took two deflections, with Lewis Miley credited with an own goal in the 32nd minute, before Jayden Bogle doubled Leeds’ advantage two minutes later. Dominic Calvert-Lewin then made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time, continuing his impressive record against Newcastle. Leeds maintained their intensity after the break, with Noah Okafor adding a superb fourth in the 59th minute. Bazoumana Touré scored a late consolation for Newcastle, but Leeds comfortably secured all three points.

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Leeds United Vs Newcastle Premier League match highlights-1
Leeds United's Noah Okafor, right, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Newcastle United in Leeds, England, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds United Vs Newcastle Premier League match highlights- Noah Okafo
Leeds United's Noah Okafor, left, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Newcastle United in Leeds, England, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds United Vs Newcastle Premier League match highlights-Leeds Uniteds Anton Stach
Leeds United's Anton Stach, left, Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Newcastle United in Leeds, England, Monday Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds United Vs Newcastle Premier League match highlights-Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, top, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Newcastle United in Leeds, England, Monday Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds United Vs Newcastle Premier League match highlights-Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Newcastle United in Leeds, England, Monday Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds United Vs Newcastle Premier League match highlights-Tarik Muharemovic
Leeds United's Tarik Muharemovic, left, and Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Newcastle United in Leeds, England, Monday Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds United Vs Newcastle Premier League match highlights-Ethan Ampadu
Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu, left, and Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Newcastle United in Leeds, England, Monday Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds United Vs Newcastle Premier League match highlights-Newcastle Uniteds Aladji Bamba
Newcastle United's Aladji Bamba, left, and Leeds United's Sean Longstaff battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Newcastle United in Leeds, England, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP

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