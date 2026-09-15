Inter Survive Udinese Scare To Complete Stunning 5-3 Comeback At San Siro

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Inter Milan completed a dramatic comeback to beat Udinese 5-3 at San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza), Milan, on September 14. Udinese stunned the champions by racing into a 2-0 lead through James Abankwah and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp inside 16 minutes. Inter responded before half-time, with Carlos Augusto reducing the deficit and Nicolò Barella restoring parity. Marcus Thuram then completed the turnaround in the 57th minute before Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny extended Inter’s advantage. Idrissa Gueye pulled one back in stoppage time, but Inter held on for a fourth straight league victory. The result kept Inter level on 12 points with Roma at the top of Serie A.

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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Ange-Yoan Bonny
Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny, down, celebrates with Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani after scoring his sides fifth goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-
Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny shoots to score his sides fifth goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Francesco Pio Esposito
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Francesco Pio Esposito
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito, right, challenges Udinese's Christian Kabasele during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Kristjan Asllani
Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani, left, challenges Udinese's James Abankwah during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Udineses Enzo Ebosse
Udinese's Enzo Ebosse, left, challenges Inter Milan's Manuel Akanji during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Inter Milans Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Jurgen Ekkelenkamp
Udinese's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Inter Milan Vs Udinese Serie A match highlights-Udineses James Abankwah
Udinese's James Abankwah celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

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