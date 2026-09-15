Inter Survive Udinese Scare To Complete Stunning 5-3 Comeback At San Siro
Inter Milan completed a dramatic comeback to beat Udinese 5-3 at San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza), Milan, on September 14. Udinese stunned the champions by racing into a 2-0 lead through James Abankwah and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp inside 16 minutes. Inter responded before half-time, with Carlos Augusto reducing the deficit and Nicolò Barella restoring parity. Marcus Thuram then completed the turnaround in the 57th minute before Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny extended Inter’s advantage. Idrissa Gueye pulled one back in stoppage time, but Inter held on for a fourth straight league victory. The result kept Inter level on 12 points with Roma at the top of Serie A.
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