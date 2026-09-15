Como’s Dream Start Continues With 2-1 Win As Parma Fight Back Too Late

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Como continued their unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign with a 2-1 victory over Parma at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on September 14. The hosts took control through Jacobo Ramón, who opened the scoring in the first half, giving Cesc Fàbregas’ side a deserved advantage. Como remained aggressive after the interval and were rewarded again when Kaiki Bruno found the net in the 83rd minute, seemingly putting the result beyond Parma’s reach. Parma refused to go quietly, with D. Romero scoring in second-half stoppage time to give the visitors a late lifeline. Como nevertheless held firm to claim another important victory. The result moved them onto 10 points from four matches, leaving them third in the early Serie A standings.

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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-Como's Kaiki
Como's Kaiki, right, shoots on goal during the Serie A soccer match between Como Calcio and Parma Calcio 1913 in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP
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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-Comos Kaiki
Como's Kaiki celebrates after a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Como Calcio and Parma Calcio 1913 in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP
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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-Comos Kaiki
Como's Kaiki celebrates after a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Como Calcio and Parma Calcio 1913 in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP
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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-Comos Nico Paz
Como's Nico Paz plays the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Como Calcio and Parma Calcio 1913 in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP
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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-Comos Moise Kean
Como's Moise Kean, right, and Parma's Simone Lontani, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Como Calcio and Parma Calcio 1913 in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP
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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-Comos Nico Paz
Como's Nico Paz celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Parma, in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP
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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-Nico Paz
Como's Nico Paz celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Parma, in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP
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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-Comos Nico Paz
Como's Nico Paz celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Parma, in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP
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Como Vs Parma serie a 2026-27 match highlights-
Como's Nico Paz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Como Calcio and Parma Calcio 1913 in Como, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | Photo: Tiziano Ballabio/LaPresse via AP

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