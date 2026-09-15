Como’s Dream Start Continues With 2-1 Win As Parma Fight Back Too Late

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 September 2026 2:31 pm

Como continued their unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign with a 2-1 victory over Parma at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on September 14. The hosts took control through Jacobo Ramón, who opened the scoring in the first half, giving Cesc Fàbregas’ side a deserved advantage. Como remained aggressive after the interval and were rewarded again when Kaiki Bruno found the net in the 83rd minute, seemingly putting the result beyond Parma’s reach. Parma refused to go quietly, with D. Romero scoring in second-half stoppage time to give the visitors a late lifeline. Como nevertheless held firm to claim another important victory. The result moved them onto 10 points from four matches, leaving them third in the early Serie A standings.