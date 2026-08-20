BCCI Face Women's Asia Cup Trophy Dilemma Over ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi

The previous controversy erupted when the Indian men's team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, refused the silverware from Naqvi. The boycott stemmed from the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military showdown between the two nations. Naqvi holds multiple prominent roles. He serves as the ACC chief, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head and Pakistan's Interior Minister. Following the refusal, Naqvi walked away with the trophy last year. He later maintained that India must collect the silverware from him at the ACC office, PTI reported. The physical trophy remains undelivered.