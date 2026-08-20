BCCI Face Women's Asia Cup Trophy Dilemma Over ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi

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The upcoming Women's Asia Cup in Dubai presents a potential diplomatic dilemma for the BCCI if Harmanpreet Kaur's team clinches the title, as ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to present the trophy

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PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi signs an agreement with SACF chief to build a world-class cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • BCCI faces a dilemma if India wins the Women's Asia Cup, as ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi is set to present the trophy

  • Last year, the Indian men's team refused to accept the silverware from Naqvi due to geopolitical tensions

  • Proposed fixes include having another official present the trophy or finding a diplomatic workaround

The upcoming Women's Asia Cup in Dubai presents a potential diplomatic dilemma for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will be held from August 28 to September 13, 2026.

An awkward presentation scenario could unfold if the Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinches the title, PTI reported. Mohsin Naqvi might once again preside over the ceremony in his capacity as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief. This follows a standoff last year when the Indian men's team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him.

Why Did the Men's Team Refuse the Trophy Last Year?

The previous controversy erupted when the Indian men's team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, refused the silverware from Naqvi. The boycott stemmed from the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military showdown between the two nations. Naqvi holds multiple prominent roles. He serves as the ACC chief, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head and Pakistan's Interior Minister. Following the refusal, Naqvi walked away with the trophy last year. He later maintained that India must collect the silverware from him at the ACC office, PTI reported. The physical trophy remains undelivered.

How Will the Teams Progress to the Final?

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India and Pakistan feature in the same group for the continental tournament. Their league-stage match is scheduled for September 5. Unlike the men's tournament, the women's format restricts multiple encounters. A second India-Pakistan meeting is only possible if both teams advance to the final. The BCCI has adopted a wait-and-watch approach regarding the potential presentation ceremony. However, the board has firmly ruled out any exchange of pleasantries between the rival teams during the competition.

What Are the Potential Diplomatic Workarounds?

One proposed workaround to avoid another controversy involves Naqvi stepping aside. Another ACC official could hand over the trophy instead. Administrators have recently held talks to address the broader deadlock. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia met Naqvi on the sidelines of an International Cricket Council meeting. The "ice had been broken", Saikia told PTI, describing the meeting. Despite this administrative dialogue, the dispute over the men's trophy remains unresolved.

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