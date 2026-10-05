World Number 2 Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Nikola Bartunkova In China Open Tennis Tournament

P Photo Webdesk 5 October 2026 4:16 pm Published at: 5 October 2026 4:15 pm Updated on:

Aryna Sabalenka, women's world number two, lost to Nikola Bartunkova 4–6, 3–6 in the second round of the China Open tennis tournament on October 5. Bartunkova, world number 34, registered one of the biggest wins of her career by stunning Sabalenka in straight sets. Sabalenka's shock exit from the tournament came a day after top seed Elena Rybakina was knocked out by Armenian world number 118 Alina Charaeva. "I focused on myself, to be calm. She's a legend, so I'm really happy that I won the match," said Bartunkova. This is the first time since 2015 that the top two seeds have failed to reach the round of 16 at the China Open.