World Number 2 Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Nikola Bartunkova In China Open Tennis Tournament

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Aryna Sabalenka, women's world number two, lost to Nikola Bartunkova 4–6, 3–6 in the second round of the China Open tennis tournament on October 5. Bartunkova, world number 34, registered one of the biggest wins of her career by stunning Sabalenka in straight sets. Sabalenka's shock exit from the tournament came a day after top seed Elena Rybakina was knocked out by Armenian world number 118 Alina Charaeva. "I focused on myself, to be calm. She's a legend, so I'm really happy that I won the match," said Bartunkova. This is the first time since 2015 that the top two seeds have failed to reach the round of 16 at the China Open.

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China Open Tennis Nikola Bartunkova
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Nikola Bartunkova China Open Tennis
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
2/8
China Open Tennis Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, left, leaves the court after lost in the third round of the women's singles match to Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
3/8
Nikola Bartunkova China Open Tennis 2026
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
4/8
Aryna Sabalenka China Open Tennis 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, eyes on the ball during the third round of the women's singles match against Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
5/8
Nikola Bartunkova China Open Tennis 2026
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, returns a ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
6/8
Aryna Sabalenka China Open tennis tournament
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a ball to Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the women's singles at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
7/8
Nikola Bartunkova China Open tennis tournament
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, reacts during the third round of the women's singles match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
8/8
China Open tennis tournament Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a ball to Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

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