'A Heat-Of-The-Moment Reaction': Sumit Nagal Apologises To Portuguese Crowd For Post-Match Gesture After Upsetting Rocha

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India’s No. 1 men’s singles tennis player Sumit Nagal apologised on Instagram after making a talking gesture towards the Maia crowd following his opening-round upset of Henrique Rocha at the Maia ATP Challenger on Monday. Nagal won 3–6, 7–5, 7–6 (5) in two hours and 56 minutes.

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A Heat-Of-The-Moment Reaction: Sumit Nagal Apologises To Portuguese Crowd Maia ATP Challenger
Second seed Sumit Nagal will aim to extend his dominance over Geoffrey Blancaneaux, whom he has beaten three times, including in the Australian Open qualifiers. Photo: FIle Image
Summary of this article

  • Sumit Nagal apologised to the Maia crowd on Instagram after his post-match talking gesture

  • The Indian No. 1 beat Henrique Rocha 3–6, 7–5, 7–6 (5) in the opening round of the Maia ATP Challenger

  • The match lasted two hours and 56 minutes and ended with Nagal completing a comeback from a set down

  • Nagal said the gesture was a heat-of-the-moment reaction and not the right way to respond

India's No. 1 men's singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal, has apologised to the Portuguese crowd for making a 'talking gesture' after upsetting Henrique Rocha at the Maia ATP Challenger, clarifying that the action was made in the heat of the moment.

Nagal defeated Rocha 3–6, 7–5, 7–6 (5) on Monday in the opening round of the tournament. It was a fiercely contested match, with Nagal ultimately triumphing in two hours and 56 minutes.

After sealing the win, Nagal made a 'talking gesture' directed at the crowd, who had been vocally supporting the local favourite, Rocha. However, it didn't take long for Nagal to realise his mistake. He soon took to Instagram to clarify his stance on the incident.

“To the crowd in Maia, I want to apologise for the talking gesture I made after the match. It was a heat-of-the-moment reaction, and it wasn’t the right way to respond,” Nagal wrote.

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“I respect everyone who came out to watch, and I appreciate you being there. I’ve also spoken to Henrique and apologised to him personally.”

Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal's Instagram Story After the Match | Photo: Instagram/@nagalsumit
Sumit Nagal's Instagram Story After the Match | Photo: Instagram/@nagalsumit

Disappointment For Rocha

It was a disappointing day for crowd favourite and world No. 106 Henrique Rocha, as he could have strengthened his chances of breaking into the top 100 with a win.

He was on a great run and stepped onto the court as the heavy favourite against Nagal, having won the Porto 2 tournament at the same venue just a week before.

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However, Nagal brought his best game to bounce back from a set down and seal the match in a deciding tiebreak. Rocha needed at least two more wins to break into the top 100 rankings.

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