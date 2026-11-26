Mumbai Police has issued Look Out Circulars Against Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka
The LOC stems from the Shivaji Park protest FIR, not the separate passport inquiry.
The protest was held on October 2; police registered the case the following day, while the LOC against Das was issued on November 22–23.
Mumbai Police has issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das over an FIR linked to the party’s unpermitted protest at Dadar’s Shivaji Park on October 2, a senior police officer told Indian Express.
“Since there was apprehension that they will leave the country, an LOC was issued against them,” the officer said.
The LOC against Das was disclosed earlier on Thursday, when the Union Home Ministry informed the Delhi High Court that it had been issued at Maharashtra Police’s request. Saurav Das has moved the court after alleging that he was stopped at Delhi airport on November 23 while travelling to the UK. The court has listed his plea for December 9.
Protest FIR Behind The LOCs
The FIR was registered on October 3 over the CJP protest held on Gandhi Jayanti. It names Dipke, Ranka, Das and seven other party leaders—Pranav Ahire, Ajinkya Shinde, Afreen Nawaz, Saumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingle—along with more than 400 supporters. They are accused of gathering unlawfully and raising slogans in Dadar.
The FIR invokes sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to unlawful assembly and disobedience of a public servant’s lawful order. It also cites sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, which cover prohibitions imposed to prevent disorder and violations of police orders.
The Centre told the Delhi High Court that the LOC against Das was issued on the night of November 22–23. The senior police officer said the circulars were issued because of an apprehension that the three leaders might leave the country.
The officer said the protest FIR was separate from cases linked to the NEET paper leak, which the Supreme Court had asked authorities to withdraw.
Passport Notice Also Under Challenge
The high court hearing also addressed a separate inquiry into alleged discrepancies in Das’s passport. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, said authorities in Puducherry began examining Das’s place of birth, address and parentage on August 20.
“On August 20, the Puducherry SP and SSP made an enquiry into Das' place of birth, schooling, address and parenting because he has left the column of the father blank,” Sharma told the court. The alleged discrepancies, he said, “may also have a bearing on his Indian citizenship”.
The Centre said a show-cause notice was issued to Das on November 23 and that he had until November 30 to respond. Sharma said the notice did not suspend or invalidate Das’s passport. “There is no order today which either invalidates the passport or suspends the passport. It is only a show-cause notice he has to reply,” he told the court.
Das’s lawyer, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, argued that a pending passport inquiry could not by itself prevent his client from travelling abroad, and said the right to travel was a fundamental right. He also said Das had not been informed of the reasons for the LOC or given a copy of it. The Centre said the circular could not be furnished in court and that Das could challenge it before the appropriate forum.
Das has alleged that he was stopped from flying to London shortly before departure, where he was due to speak about the “cockroach movement” at an event at the University of Oxford. The LOC and the passport show-cause notice are separate actions: the Centre said the LOC followed a Maharashtra Police request, while the notice arose from an inquiry into his passport details.