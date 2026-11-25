Saurav Das approached the Delhi High Court after being stopped from boarding a UK-bound flight from Delhi
The matter was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, and listed for hearing on Thursday
Das was scheduled to travel to the UK on November 23 for an Oxford Union event on December 1
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has approached the Delhi High Court after the Centre stopped him from travelling to the United Kingdom for an Oxford Union event. The plea came up before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, which said it would hear the petition on Thursday.
Das was due to fly to the UK on November 23 for an Oxford Union event on December 1. He has said he was invited to speak about the “Cockroach Movement”.
The court filing follows his being stopped from boarding his flight from Delhi. The immediate issue cited was a discrepancy in his passport.
Passport Discrepancy Details
The travel stop centred on his passport.
He was stopped at the airport after officials flagged his passport. The document is said to carry Chennai as his place of birth, though that entry is allegedly wrong.
Once the mismatch came to light, the Regional Passport Office in Chennai began steps to impound his passport. It sent Das a show-cause notice on November 23, the day he was set to leave for London, and gave him seven days to respond.
The notice also reportedly advised him not to use the passport for travel until he files his response. Das’s passport was issued by the Chennai Regional Passport Office on August 21, 2019.
Airport Protest Claims
Das posted his account from the airport.
From Delhi airport, he posted a video saying officials were blocking his trip to Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh, where he planned to speak on the Cockroach Movement. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he called the government “coward" and said his passport was flagged at the immigration counter.
Das said he had been invited by the Oxford University Students’ Union for a panel discussion. “Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion?" he asked.
He also wrote: “I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks…” Das said he was not deterred by the development and would continue his work, adding that he would travel to London, Paris and other destinations in the future.
Party Reaction Online
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted online, alleging that someone in power was jealous of Das receiving an Oxford invitation.
“Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford," Dipke said.