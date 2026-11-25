Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting has brought Suresh Raina's IPL record back into the spotlight
Raina smashed a 16-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2014
Sooryavanshi equalled Raina's record during the IPL 2026 Eliminator against SRH
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has delivered another innings for the ages, smashing 204 off just 53 balls for India A against the UAE in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. However, amid the celebrations surrounding the 15-year-old's incredible achievement, another Indian batting legend has found himself trending on social media.
Suresh Raina's name has resurfaced, and this time, it has everything to do with a record that once seemed almost impossible to touch. For years, Raina's explosive 87 off 25 balls remained a benchmark of extraordinary power-hitting. But Sooryavanshi has now given fans a reason to revisit that unforgettable knock.
Suresh Raina's 87 Off 25 Balls Was Untouchable for Years
Rewind to May 30, 2014. Chennai Super Kings were facing Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a mammoth target of 227, CSK needed something extraordinary, and Raina nearly produced a miracle.
The left-hander went absolutely berserk, smashing 87 runs off just 25 deliveries at a staggering strike rate of 348. His innings included 12 fours and six sixes. He even smashed 33 runs in an over bowled by Parvinder Awana.
Despite his breathtaking assault, Raina was eventually run out, and CSK lost the contest by 24 runs. Nevertheless, his 87 off 25 became one of the most iconic IPL knocks. Many explosive batters arrived over the years, but that particular 25-ball benchmark remained untouched.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Goes Past Raina's 25-Ball Feat
More than 12 years later, Sooryavanshi has produced something even more extraordinary. During India's chase against the UAE, the teenager raced to 89 runs in his first 25 deliveries, going past Raina's famous tally.
He eventually completed a sensational 204 off 53 balls, featuring 28 sixes and seven fours. India A chased down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, winning by seven wickets.
Raina's innings will always remain special, but Sooryavanshi has ensured that the comparison will be discussed for years to come.