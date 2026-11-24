Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased exceptional batting skills against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha on Tuesday, November 24.
Playing in a Group B league match, Sooryavanshi kicked off a six-hitting frenzy in the very first over, finishing it with three maximums. He never looked back after that, raining sixes across the ground to bring up a 28-ball century, a new world record for the fastest hundred in List A history.
Sooryavanshi also shattered the record for the fastest 150 in just 40 balls before racing to the fastest double century in List A cricket off 52 deliveries. He was eventually dismissed for 204 off 53 balls, an extraordinary knock laced with seven fours and 28 sixes.
Fastest 200s in List A One-Day Cricket (By Balls)
52 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A vs UAE, 2026)
103 – Chad Bowes (Canterbury vs Otago, Christchurch, 2024)
114 – N. Jagadeesan (TN vs Arunachal, Bengaluru, 2022)
114 – Harry Brook (England vs SL, Rawalpindi, 2026)