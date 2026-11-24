Rinku Singh shared a heartfelt birthday wish for fiancée Priya Saroj on November 23
The cricketer's message hinted at their upcoming wedding celebrations
The couple is scheduled to get married on December 4, 2026, in Lucknow
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh made his fiancée Priya Saroj's birthday extra special with a heartfelt social media post, giving fans another glimpse into their relationship ahead of their much-awaited wedding. The India batter shared a photograph with the Samajwadi Party MP and accompanied it with a sweet message that quickly caught the attention of fans.
Priya celebrated her 28th birthday on November 23, and Rinku Singh's wish carried a special significance with the couple preparing to begin a new chapter in their lives next month.
Rinku Singh Shares Special Birthday Message for Priya Saroj
Taking to social media, Rinku posted a picture with Priya and expressed his wishes through a short but meaningful message. "Happy Birthday Priya. This birthday is special and the coming day is even more so," he wrote.
The reference to the coming days has attracted attention, particularly with the couple's wedding approaching. Rinku and Priya are scheduled to tie the knot on December 4, 2026, in Lucknow.
The pair got engaged on June 8, 2025, at a ceremony in Lucknow. Their wedding was initially planned for November 2025 but was postponed due to Rinku's cricketing commitments.
Rinku Singh Busy With Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
While preparations for the wedding are reportedly underway, Rinku is currently representing India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha, Qatar.
The left-handed batter has struggled to make a significant impact in his appearances so far, including the match against Pakistan A, which India A lost. He will be keen to regain his rhythm in the remaining fixtures before turning his attention towards the celebrations in December.
The wedding date and engagement details are reported by Moneycontrol and other news outlets. The birthday message and Rinku's ongoing Asia Cup campaign are also covered in the reports.