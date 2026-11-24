Priyansh Arya smashed 181 off just 68 balls against Tamil Nadu in SMAT 2026
The Delhi batter hammered 19 sixes and seven boundaries at a strike rate of 266.17
Arya surpassed KL Rahul's previous Indian T20 record of 152 not out
Delhi opener Priyansh Arya produced a sensational batting performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026, rewriting the record books with a breathtaking knock against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 24. The left-handed batter unleashed an extraordinary assault, scoring 181 runs off just 68 deliveries at the Daly College Ground in Indore.
His innings was packed with boundaries and towering sixes as Delhi posted a mammoth total. Arya's incredible effort not only surpassed KL Rahul's Indian T20 batting record but also brought him level with an elite group of power-hitters in world cricket.
Priyansh Arya Breaks KL Rahul's Record for Highest T20 Score by an Indian
Arya smashed 181 runs off 68 balls, registering seven fours and 19 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 266.17. With this effort, he surpassed KL Rahul's previous record of 152 not out, which the latter scored for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.
Arya reached his century in just 36 deliveries before continuing his assault on the Tamil Nadu bowling attack. His knock also took him past the previous Indian record for the highest individual score in men's T20 cricket.
The Delhi captain now occupies the second position on the all-time list of highest individual scores in men's T20 cricket, behind South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who scored an unbeaten 188 against the Knights in the CSA Pro20 Cup in October 2026.
Priyansh Arya Equals World Record With 19 Sixes
Apart from breaking Rahul's record, Arya also delivered one of the most destructive six-hitting performances in T20 cricket history. He cleared the boundary ropes 19 times, equalling the record for the most sixes in a single T20 innings.
New Zealand batter Finn Allen previously achieved the same feat for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom in 2025. India's Ayush Badoni had also smashed 19 sixes during his memorable 165-run innings in the Delhi Premier League in 2024.
Arya's latest achievement further strengthens his reputation as one of India's most explosive young batters. His 181-run effort powered Delhi to 275/5 in 20 overs, putting Tamil Nadu under enormous pressure in the contest