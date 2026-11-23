The 1st Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw in Wellington
New Zealand batted out 120 overs in the second innings (239/5) via Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips to secure a draw
This draw dented India's World Test Championship final hopes ahead of the Christchurch Test
The first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw. India had the match in their grasp to force a result after taking a 352-run first-innings lead with a day and a half still left in the game.
However, they failed to bowl New Zealand out a second time, letting a prime winning opportunity slip as a lifeless surface offered little help to the bowlers.
Even so, there were plenty of takeaways for India to take forward as they head to Christchurch for the second and final Test.
Lower-Order Batting Depth
India have recently backed bowlers who can bat in the tail, and that has reaped rewards for the team. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep have shown their capabilities with the bat. Anshul scored 38 off 42 balls in the first innings, while Akash Deep smacked two sixes before getting out for 13 off 5 balls.
India's preference for bowlers who can bat stems from the previous struggles the team faced. Statistically, India had the fourth-worst batting average (14.36) for tailenders (Nos. 8–11) from the start of 2024 to 2025. This forced the management to make some changes and bring in bowlers who can bat.
The changes saw India post a humongous first-innings total of 720/9d against New Zealand.
Jasprit Bumrah's 49-Over Workload Comeback
Jasprit Bumrah was making his comeback into the Test team after a gap of almost a year. A lot of clouds were hovering over his head regarding his fitness, whether he would be able to bowl at 100 percent fitness or not.
However, the right-arm pacer proved his match fitness in red-ball cricket, bowling a total of 49 overs in the match. In these 49 overs, Bumrah scalped five wickets at an economy of 2.73 and a strike rate of 58.8.
India have a busy schedule ahead with the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia and the ODI World Cup in South Africa. India will want Bumrah in full rhythm and fitness if they plan to win both tournaments, as he is going to be a crucial player in those contests.
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's Centuries
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant yet again proved their worth in the Test team, especially in overseas conditions.
KL Rahul once again followed his classical style of leaving the ball and scoring runs close to his body. He played a marathon innings of 136 off 290 balls.
Meanwhile, Rishabh showcased his trademark unpredictability and strokemaking as he hit six maximums in his innings of 128 off 153 to become the batter with the second-most sixes in Test history.
Missing Mohammed Siraj's Relentless Energy
This might come across as an opinion, but India might have missed the services of Mohammed Siraj, or someone like him. A character like Siraj, who bowls day in and day out without getting tired, forcing some action while the batters are trying to shut down the possibility of any result, was missing in the match.
Siraj has this energy of steaming in, chirping with batters, and forcing some action. On the England tour, captain Shubman Gill said that "Siraj is a captain's dream," and the team might have missed that in Wellington!
Going In Without Specialist Spinner
Captain Shubman Gill and the team management opted to go into the match without a specialist spinner. Washington Sundar was tasked with filling that role, though realistically he is more of an all-rounder.
That same view was echoed by Sourav Ganguly. While the former India captain praised India's batting display in Wellington, he wasn't pleased with the decision to leave out a frontline spinner.
"India has been brilliant across this tour.. white ball and now red ball. The batting application looked super, but they must understand that to win Test matches away, a genuine spinner is a must on pitches that flatten out with time. You have to play one in Test cricket.. Washington can play as an all-rounder. BCCI, where is Kuldeep or Manav Suthar?" said Sourav Ganguly.