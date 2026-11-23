Shubman Gill said Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s XI was based on current form
Gill described the call as difficult and said he spoke to Siraj before the Test
India fielded Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj in the pace attack
Shubman Gill has explained why India left Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Gill said the call came down to current form. Siraj’s omission drew attention because he has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 Tests.
India went with a four-man pace attack and left Siraj out for the series opener. The decision drew more attention after the Test finished in a draw.
Selection Call Explained
India picked Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj in the XI as their pace options. Washington Sundar came in as the specialist spinner, while Siraj and Jadeja missed out. Gill said the team had discussed the combination at length before settling on it.
He also pointed to form and noted Siraj’s displays in the ODI series that preceded the Test. Gill said the team chose the XI based on current form.
"Siraj’s a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that," Gill told reporters after the first Test ended in a draw.
"See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form," he said.
Gill Defends Combination
India’s decision to leave out Siraj and Jadeja came under scrutiny after New Zealand’s batters showed strong resistance to save the opening Test. Asked whether the accuracy of Siraj and Jadeja might have changed the result, Gill rejected that line of argument.
"Could Jadeja and Siraj’s accuracy make the difference? I don’t think so," Gill said.
Mitchell And Phillips Resist
New Zealand held India to a draw.
Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips dug in to deny India in the opening Test on Monday. New Zealand resumed the final day at 119/2, still 233 runs behind India’s first-innings total, but they survived long enough to force the draw.
India made early inroads in the morning session. Washington Sundar removed Devon Conway for 65 and Prasidh Krishna dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 37 as India pushed for a win.
Anshul Kamboj then got Tom Blundell for 15 off 54 balls. That was India’s only wicket in the second session as New Zealand resisted. India also missed a run-out chance when Akash Deep failed to gather the ball cleanly, giving Mitchell a lifeline.
Mitchell cashed in on that reprieve and stayed unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls. Phillips, who had made a century in the first innings, remained not out on 26 off 126 deliveries. Together they faced 259 balls and took New Zealand to 239/5 in 120 overs, enough to secure a draw after India had declared their first innings at 702/9 following New Zealand’s 368.