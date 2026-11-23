Shubman Gill questioned the ICC’s decision to retain the saliva ban after India’s drawn opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington
The India captain said the Covid-19 pandemic had long passed and the rule no longer fit the current situation
Gill made the remarks in his post-match press conference on Monday after India failed to force a win
Shubman Gill has questioned the ICC’s decision to retain the ban on using saliva to shine the ball after India’s drawn opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington, arguing the rule no longer fits the post-pandemic reality. The India captain raised the issue in his post-match press conference on Monday after India failed to force a win.
“I don’t know why ball shining (using saliva) is not allowed. It's been years since Covid-19 pandemic passed, I don’t know why it’s not allowed now,” Gill said in the post-match press conference.
The issue matters most in Test cricket, where bowlers have longer spells and more overs to work on one side of the ball and generate reverse swing. India were held to a draw by New Zealand in Wellington after spending much of the final day trying to break through on a pitch that gave their bowlers little help.
Saliva Ban Background
The saliva ban began during the pandemic. The ICC introduced it as a temporary measure in May 2020, while still allowing players to use sweat to polish the ball.
The governing body made the restriction permanent in September 2022 to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission. Gill’s objection rests on the view that the health context that led to the ban has long changed.
Bowlers use saliva and sweat to polish one side of the ball and create a contrast between the two sides, which helps the ball swing in the air. Saliva has long helped maintain shine and produce reverse swing, where the ball moves in the opposite direction to what a batter expects.
That matters more with an older ball. It is especially useful in dry conditions and has greater value in red-ball cricket than in ODIs and T20s because the ball stays in use longer, giving bowlers more time to preserve one side and work towards reverse swing.
Draw Frustrates India
Gill did not hide his disappointment. He admitted the result hurt because India had New Zealand under pressure but could not finish the job.
“It's fustrating because we didn’t get the result we wanted. Nowadays draws are not common, we are not used to draws,” Gill said.
The stalemate was India’s second straight drawn Test. They were also held by Sri Lanka in Colombo in August, a run that has now hurt their push in the World Test Championship table.
Basin Reserve Stalemate
India pushed hard all day. Their bowlers spent long hours chasing the last New Zealand wickets on the final day, but the Basin Reserve surface remained too placid to open up the match.
New Zealand resumed on 119/2 and closed their second innings on 239/5 before the captains agreed to shake hands. Daryl Mitchell stayed unbeaten on 49 from 187 balls and Glenn Phillips made 26 not out from 126 deliveries as the hosts secured the draw.
The pitch stayed good for batting despite a strong breeze and some cloud cover. New Zealand’s batters defended solidly and played through the line without facing uneven bounce, while Gill kept rotating his bowlers without finding the breakthrough.
Mitchell and Phillips, both better known for their white-ball batting, showed strong defensive discipline. Their stand shut India out on a day when conditions looked livelier than the surface actually played.
Draws are rare here. This was only the second drawn Test at the Basin Reserve in 15 matches since 2015.
The previous draw came in December 2018. In that match, Sri Lanka recovered from 13/3 in 6.2 overs and, after conceding a 296-run first-innings lead, reached 287/3 in 115 overs in the third innings.
WTC Table Impact
The result further dented India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. Their points percentage dropped from 51.52 to 50, though they stayed fourth in the standings.
New Zealand also slipped one place. They fell from second to third with 66.67 per cent.
South Africa continued to lead the table with 75 per cent. Australia moved up to second with 69.23 per cent.