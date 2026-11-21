India vs new zealand 1st test day 3 top five 50 plus record wellington shubman gill rishabh pant kl rahul yashasvi jaiswal devdutt padikkal

Historic First In New Zealand: India's Top 5 Score 50-Plus In A Test Innings

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 21 November 2026 11:29 am

India scripted a rare first in Wellington on Saturday as all five top-order batters scored 50-plus in the same Test innings in New Zealand for the first time, powering the visitors to 486/4 at stumps and a 118-run lead

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 21 November 2026 11:29 am

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul during India's first innings against New Zealand in Wellington | Photo: X/BCCI