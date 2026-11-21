Every batter in India's top five crossed 50 in the same innings in New Zealand for the first time
India becomes only the second side after Pakistan (2009) to achieve the feat
Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), KL Rahul (136), Devdutt Padikkal (80), Shubman Gill (98), and Rishabh Pant (55*) led India's charge
Indian batters have delivered a dominant display against New Zealand's bowling attack in the first innings of the Wellington Test.
Every single batter in India's top five registered a 50-plus score in the innings, marking the first time in New Zealand that India's top five have all passed 50 in the same Test innings.
Overall, India became only the second visiting side to achieve the feat on New Zealand soil after Pakistan, whose top five all crossed 50 in the second innings of a Test in 2009.
India's charge was led by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who stitched together a 135-run stand. Jaiswal fell for 85, while Rahul went on to notch a century.
Devdutt Padikkal missed out on a ton by 20 runs, departing for 80, before skipper Shubman Gill looked set for three figures only for Jacob Duffy to dismiss him for 98 in the final over of the day. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 3 on 55*.
This is also the fifth instance overall of India's top five registering 50-plus scores in a Test innings, a streak dating back to 1998, when they first achieved the milestone against Australia.
Each of India’s top five going past 50 in a Test innings
vs Australia, Kolkata, 1998
vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999
vs Sri Lanka, Brabourne, 2009
vs England, Dharamsala, 2024
vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026