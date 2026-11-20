IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Power India To 159/1 At Stumps On Day 2

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 20 November 2026 12:37 pm

India enjoyed a strong finish to Day 2 of the first Test in Wellington, reaching 159/1 after New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a fluent 85 off 89 balls, finding the boundary 16 times and taking on the New Zealand pace attack with some delightful drives. KL Rahul provided solid support, bringing up his first Test half-century against New Zealand and remaining unbeaten on 52. Devdutt Padikkal also looked composed at the crease, ending the day on 16 not out. India still trail by 209 runs, but with nine wickets in hand, they have given themselves a solid platform heading into Day 3.