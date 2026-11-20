Cyclone LIVE: Akvan Weakens After Landfall Near Gopalpur, No Major Damage Or Loss Of Life Reported In Odisha
No major damage or loss of life has been reported in Odisha so far due to Cyclone Akvan, which made landfall near Gopalpur on Friday morning, state Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said. The state received heavy rainfall under the influence of the system. Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the landfall process began around 8 am and is expected to continue until noon. The severe cyclonic storm weakened into a cyclonic storm as landfall began, and the IMD expects it to weaken further into a deep depression.
Rajasthan Elections LIVE: Rajasthan Polls LIVE: BJP Sweeps Eight Sanchore Wards; Congress Wins In Ramdevra
In Jalore’s Sanchore Panchayat Samiti, the BJP has won all eight wards declared so far. The winners are Ramila (Ward 1), Methi Devi (Ward 2), Surekha Devi (Ward 3), Gagdararam (Ward 4), Asuram (Ward 5), Chhogaram (Ward 6), Sanwalaram (Ward 7) and Karanaram (Ward 8).
In Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra Panchayat Samiti, Congress candidate Inayato won by 904 votes, while Congress’s Kalawati Dinesh Bishnoi won Ward 1 by 295 votes.
In Pratapgarh, the BJP’s Ghanshyam won Ward 7 of the Panchayat Samiti by just 19 votes, getting 1,217 votes against Congress candidate Dhamni Bai’s 1,198. BAP candidate Indram Meena received 1,062 votes.
Rajasthan Polls LIVE: Congress Wins In Tijara, Rajsamand’s Amet; BJP MLA’s Daughter Shanti Wins In Dungarpur’s Sagwara
In Khairthal-Tijara, Congress candidate Gaurav Kumar has won Ward 2 of Tijara Panchayat Samiti. In Rajsamand’s Amet Panchayat Samiti, Congress candidates Chandrika Kanwar and Ganesh Kanwar have won Wards 1 and 9 respectively. Ganesh Kanwar is the wife of Congress leader Arjun Singh Deoria and Chandrika Kanwar is his daughter-in-law. The seats drew attention amid a political exchange between BJP MLA Surendra Singh Rathore and Deoria.
In Dungarpur’s Sagwara Panchayat Samiti, Shanti, daughter of BJP MLA Shankarlal Decha, has won, defeating BAP candidate Sheila Damor by 774 votes. BAP’s Prakash Rot, Akshay Dodiya and Rahul Parmar won Wards 2, 4 and 5 in Sagwara.
Rajasthan Polls LIVE: RLP Wins Sanganer Ward 2, Congress Takes Amarsar Ward 1 In Jaipur; BAP Wins Aburaj Ward 4 In Sirohi
In Sirohi, Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Veeraram has won Ward 4 of Aburaj Panchayat Samiti by 877 votes, according to a report.
Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results LIVE: BJP leads in 20 Panchayat seats, Congress in 13
As counting of votes gets under way, the BJP has taken an early lead in 20 Panchayat seats and the Congress in 13, as per the State Election Commission.
Cyclone LIVE: Akvan To Weaken Into Deep Depression In 3 Hours, Says IMD
Cyclone Akvan, which crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, lay centred over south coastal Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh at 8.30 am, the IMD said.
The system was about 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam, 130 km west-southwest of Puri and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam. It had moved north-northwestwards at 26 kmph over the past six hours.
It is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha, weakening into a Deep Depression in the next three hours and a Depression in the following six hours. (IMD)
Over 9,300 Cyclone Shelters Prepared
Odisha has arranged 9,341 shelters in potentially affected districts. Facilities are being stocked with food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: 3 Lakh Evacuated In Odisha, 47 Trains Cancelled
More than 3 lakh people have been evacuated to safe locations in Odisha. Additionally, 4,170 pregnant women have been shifted to safe shelters, of whom 1,317 have given birth, the Chief Minister stated. Of the 9,341 shelters kept ready, 2,623 are already operational. A total of 418 teams have been deployed, including 60 ODRAF, 14 NDRF, 216 Fire Service and 128 OFDC tree-cutting teams, with 28 more Fire Service teams on standby. The Chief Minister said 47 trains have been cancelled and 28 rescheduled. (ANI)