No major damage or loss of life has been reported in Odisha so far due to Cyclone Akvan, which made landfall near Gopalpur on Friday morning, state Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said. The state received heavy rainfall under the influence of the system. Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the landfall process began around 8 am and is expected to continue until noon. The severe cyclonic storm weakened into a cyclonic storm as landfall began, and the IMD expects it to weaken further into a deep depression.