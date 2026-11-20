Gangster Naseem Durrani died in a joint Delhi Police-Noida STF operation in Bulandshahr on Friday
Police linked Durrani to the November 16 killing of Sameer outside Kapil Mishra’s camp office in Sonia Vihar
Investigators said around 16 rounds were fired in the Sonia Vihar attack, which they treated as a planned shooting
Gangster Naseem Durrani died in a joint Delhi Police-Noida STF operation in Bulandshahr on Friday after investigators tied him to the November 16 killing outside Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra’s camp office. PTI reported, that officials identified Durrani as a suspect in the case.
Durrani had come under scrutiny in the probe into the murder of Sameer, who was shot dead outside BJP MLA Mishra’s camp office in the Sonia Vihar area of northeast Delhi on November 16. Investigators alleged that the gangster was involved in that attack.
Police had been tracking Durrani’s movements after his name surfaced in the case. Officials also tied him to a wider criminal network and said he was wanted in two murder cases in Delhi and allegedly had links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. More than 25 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, were registered against him, police said.
Sonia Vihar Murder Probe
The Sonia Vihar killing brought Durrani into focus.
Sameer was shot dead outside Mishra’s camp office in the Sonia Vihar area under Khajuri Khas police station limits on November 16. Investigators alleged that around 16 rounds were fired during the attack, pointing to a planned shooting rather than a chance assault.
Police suspected Durrani’s role soon after the murder and tracked his movements as the probe widened. During the investigation, Durrani emerged as the prime accused, officials said.
The police response moved on several fronts. Delhi Police examined CCTV footage from cameras in and around the area, while crime teams and forensic science laboratory teams collected evidence from the spot. Police said Durrani had around 25 criminal cases against him, including murder and attempted murder, and that he was also wanted in another murder case in Delhi.
Encounter In Bulandshahr
The operation took place in Bulandshahr.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Delhi Crime Branch carried out the joint operation in Bulandshahr’s Sikandrabad police station area. Police identified Durrani as a Ghaziabad resident and said he was carrying a reward of ₹50,000.
Additional SP of the Noida STF Rajkumar Mishra told PTI that the task force got information from an informer that Durrani was hiding in the area and planning to flee. "When the STF team surrounded him, he opened fire at the police personnel in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated, and he sustained bullet injuries," Mishra told PTI.
The operation involved personnel from the UP STF and Delhi Crime Branch. Durrani was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Underworld Links Alleged
Police tied Durrani to the underworld.
Officials said Durrani was reportedly linked to underworld operative Chhota Shakeel. Police inputs also indicated that he had been in contact with Shakeel. Police said Durrani had links with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company. They also alleged that in 2016-17 he was given a contract by Shakeel to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, who was lodged in Tihar jail at the time.
Another allegation widened that profile further. Police sources said Durrani was also accused of conspiring to assassinate Pakistan-born author and commentator Tarek Fatah.