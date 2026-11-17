Two bike-borne attackers fired around 20 rounds at 26-year-old Sameer near Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office in Sonia Vihar on Monday evening, killing him.
The assailants fled after the shooting, and Sameer was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.
Police have identified the shooter, formed teams to make arrests, and ruled out any political angle, suspecting personal enmity.
A man was shot dead after two bike-borne assailants allegedly fired around 20 rounds at him near the local MLA camp office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Monday, triggering panic in the area, police said.
The incident took place near Zero Pusta, with the assailants opening fire at the victim, Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, before fleeing the spot, they said.
According to police, the firing was reported at around 6.25 pm near Kuda Khatta in Zero Pushta, Sonia Vihar. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the incident had occurred around 5.30 pm, when two unidentified men riding a motorcycle approached Sameer from behind, opened fire at him and fled.
Sameer, 26 years old and a resident of Dayalpur, was travelling as a pillion rider on a scooty being driven by Rizwan when the assailants opened fire, police said.
Sameer sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed by Rizwan to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead, police said.
A local, Brajesh Sharma, told reporters that about 20 rounds were fired in the incident.
"This is the main road where the office of a Delhi Minister is. An incident occurred here where around 20 rounds were fired, and a man was shot," Sharma said.
"He was taken from here to the hospital and I don't know what his condition is. But this is a serious lapse in law and order. This is the fourth such incident in this area. We don't know what the motive was or who the assailants were," he said.
Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot. A crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called to collect evidence. The forensic teams inspected the scene and collected vital evidence, police said.
Police said a case under relevant sections of law was being registered at Khajuri Khas police station.
Multiple dedicated teams have been constituted to investigate the murder.
The shooter has been identified and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons, police said.
Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and ascertain their route of escape.
Police are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity and old rivalry, to establish the motive behind the killing.
The incident had no link with any political party and was the result of personal enmity between two old associates, they said.
Further investigation is underway.