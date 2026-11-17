Delhi's brief respite from toxic air is proving fragile, with pollution levels expected to deteriorate even as the number of stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring Punjab continues to climb. The state has recorded more than 6,400 farm fires this season, exceeding last year's tally, as the national capital battles unfavourable weather conditions and a growing regional pollution burden. The latest figures have renewed concerns over the impact of agricultural residue burning, which coincides with the period when colder temperatures and weaker winds make it harder for pollutants to disperse.