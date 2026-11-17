Punjab has recorded more than 6,400 farm fires this season, reversing a five-year decline in stubble-burning incidents, with Firozpur, Tarn Taran and Sangrur among the worst-affected districts.
Delhi's average AQI stood at 275 on November 16, while several monitoring stations recorded readings above 300 on November 17, with forecasts pointing to a possible return to the very poor category.
Biomass burning accounted for an estimated 30.9 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 16, while weak winds and poor dispersion conditions are expected to add to the pollution burden.
Delhi's brief respite from toxic air is proving fragile, with pollution levels expected to deteriorate even as the number of stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring Punjab continues to climb. The state has recorded more than 6,400 farm fires this season, exceeding last year's tally, as the national capital battles unfavourable weather conditions and a growing regional pollution burden. The latest figures have renewed concerns over the impact of agricultural residue burning, which coincides with the period when colder temperatures and weaker winds make it harder for pollutants to disperse.
Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 275 on Monday, November 16, remaining in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, forecasts indicate a return to the 'very poor' category, while several monitoring stations had already recorded readings above 300 on Tuesday morning. At 8 am, Sirifort recorded an AQI of 333, ITO 328 and Talkatora Garden 317. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that unfavourable conditions could persist through the week.
Punjab Farm Fires Reverse Declining Trend
Punjab's farm-fire count has risen sharply compared with the previous season, reversing a five-year decline in stubble-burning incidents. According to figures reported on November 17, the state has recorded more than 6,400 incidents, with Firozpur, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Patiala among the districts reporting high numbers. A separate official-data assessment by Hindustan Times recorded 5,972 incidents as of November 15, against 5,114 during the entire 2025 season — an increase of 858 cases, or 16.8 per cent. The difference in totals reflects the separate reporting cut-offs and updates.
The enforcement measures have yet to bring the incidents under control. As of November 15, authorities had registered 1,859 FIRs, imposed environmental compensation in 2,219 cases and made 2,046 entries in land records against farmers accused of burning crop residue. Firozpur topped the district tally with 817 incidents, followed by Tarn Taran with 700 and Sangrur with 689. Nearly 98.5 per cent of paddy harvesting had been completed, but late harvesting and the short window before wheat sowing continue to complicate efforts to prevent residue burning.
Biomass Burning Adds To Delhi's Pollution Burden
The contribution of biomass burning to Delhi's pollution has also emerged as a concern. The Air Quality Early Warning System estimated that biomass burning, including stubble burning and domestic solid biofuel use, accounted for 30.9 per cent of the capital's PM2.5 pollution on Monday. Mixed combustion sources contributed 27 per cent, while secondary organic aerosols accounted for 19.6 per cent. Vehicles contributed 7.5 per cent and firecrackers 5.8 per cent. The figures indicate that pollution in the capital has multiple sources, even as farm fires add to the regional burden.
Weather conditions are adding to the problem. Weak surface winds, falling temperatures and a lower ventilation index can trap pollutants closer to the ground, limiting their dispersal. North-westerly winds can also carry smoke from agricultural regions towards the capital. The IITM forecast has warned of deteriorating dispersion conditions, while the Commission for Air Quality Management continues to enforce Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan across the National Capital Region.
With Punjab's farm fires continuing and weather conditions offering little relief, Delhi's pollution challenge remains far from over. The latest figures underline the difficulty of tackling a crisis that crosses state boundaries and is driven by a combination of agricultural burning, local emissions and unfavourable atmospheric conditions.