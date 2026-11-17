"On Tuesday morning, we learnt that a passenger bus on the way from Haridwar to Joshimath fell into a gorge over the Ganga River. Teams from SDRF and district administration were sent to the spot immediately to conduct rescue operations. A total of eight passengers died, with seven bodies recovered from the spot and one person succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh. All other injured are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh," she said.