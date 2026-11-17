The report said the document had stayed undisclosed for nearly one-and-a-half months and had not been officially released by either party. Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly constituencies and the 181 seats sought by the Congress is very close to the halfway mark in the state and can be seen as a representation of the party’s ambition. The list, if accepted even partly, would affect seats already held by SP and some won earlier by allies in the SP-led bloc.