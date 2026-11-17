Congress has reportedly asked the Samajwadi Party for 181 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 election
The list includes 22 constituencies currently held by Samajwadi Party MLAs, including Gauriganj, Unchahar and Kalpi
The proposed seats span western Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Deoria and Gorakhpur
Congress has reportedly sought 181 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh from the Samajwadi Party, putting the two INDIA bloc allies’ seat-sharing talks under strain ahead of the 2027 state election. According to an India Today report, the list Congress submitted to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also includes 22 constituencies now held by Samajwadi Party MLAs.
The report said the document had stayed undisclosed for nearly one-and-a-half months and had not been officially released by either party. Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly constituencies and the 181 seats sought by the Congress is very close to the halfway mark in the state and can be seen as a representation of the party’s ambition. The list, if accepted even partly, would affect seats already held by SP and some won earlier by allies in the SP-led bloc.
Reported Seat List
The India Today report said the list was handed to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav around six weeks ago. It added, citing SP sources, that Congress had submitted the proposed set of constituencies to Yadav.
Among the 22 SP-held seats sought by Congress are Gauriganj, Unchahar and Kalpi. These are currently represented by Rakesh Pratap Singh, Manoj Pandey and Vinod Chaturvedi, respectively, all of whom have already left the Samajwadi Party. Congress has also included Charthawal in Muzaffarnagar district, which is represented by SP MLA Pankaj Malik.
The list spans western Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand. It also covers seats in Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Deoria and Gorakhpur. The report added that some constituencies won by the Rashtriya Lok Dal in the previous Assembly elections, when it was part of the SP-led alliance, are also on the list.
Of the 181 constituencies Congress has reportedly sought, 135 are general seats, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
Mixed Negotiation Signals
On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said formal seat-sharing discussions had not begun even as he maintained that the alliance would fight the election together.
"There is no talk of seat-sharing yet. INDIA alliance will fight together. Respecting each other, we will adjust the seats. The best of the candidates will contest," Yadav told reporters.
SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav also said no decision had been taken on the seat-sharing arrangement. Yet on Sunday in Mainpuri, Akhilesh Yadav signalled that talks with Congress would continue and that winnability would guide who contests where.
"Our discussions with Congress party will proceed. We will discuss things in detail. I reiterate that both of us together will consider which party will win; whichever party is in a winning position will get that seat," he said, as reported by ANI.
Congress has publicly confirmed part of that process. Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the party had submitted a list of constituencies it wanted to contest to the Samajwadi Party. He added that discussions on seat-sharing would begin soon and that both parties shared the objective of defeating the BJP in the state.
Campaign Preparations Begin
Congress is moving ahead with its campaign plans. UP Congress working president and MP Imran Masood said on Monday that the party would launch its election campaign in the first week of December.
Masood said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to hold rallies and yatras. He described a meeting with Kharge as organisational in nature and said the INDIA bloc should focus on winning the election together rather than on how many seats each ally gets.
Rahul Gandhi and Kharge met senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi on Monday to review preparations for the 2027 polls. In a post on X after the meeting, Kharge said the discussion focused on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the coming Assembly election.
He wrote that "people in the state were looking for change, social justice, equal opportunities and stronger protection of the rights of marginalised communities". Both parties continue to publicly back the INDIA bloc alliance, but the seat-sharing formula remains unresolved as the 2027 election approaches.