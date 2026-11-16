BJP Forms Manifesto, Chargesheet Panels Ahead of Punjab Polls; Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Named

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

The BJP has formed manifesto and chargesheet committees in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, naming Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh to its manifesto panel and Sunil Jakhar to lead the chargesheet committee

image Prefer on Google
Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh Photo: X@raghav_chadha, X@harbhajan_singh
Summary of this article

  • The BJP has constituted two committees in Punjab as part of its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

  • Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh have been included in the 13-member manifesto committee headed by Avinash Rai Khanna.

  • Sunil Jakhar will lead the 14-member chargesheet committee tasked with compiling the party’s allegations against the AAP government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted two committees in Punjab to prepare its manifesto and draw up a chargesheet against the state government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, naming former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh to its manifesto panel.

The committees were announced by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday, with senior leader Avinash Rai Khanna appointed chairman of the 13-member manifesto committee and former state president Sunil Jakhar named to head the 14-member chargesheet committee. The appointments mark an early step in the party’s preparations for the state polls.

Rahul Gandhi Says ‘PM Modi Will Be Removed’, Alleges BJP-Adani Nexus

By Outlook News Desk

Chadha, Harbhajan Among Members of Manifesto Panel

Chadha and Harbhajan, both Rajya Sabha MPs who moved from the AAP to the BJP in April, have been included in the panel tasked with preparing the party’s election document. The committee also includes Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Rajinder Gupta, Parampal Kaur and advocate H.S. Phoolka. Khanna, a former Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab BJP president, will lead the committee.

Related Content
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini - PTI | Representative image
Poll Season: Cutouts of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Ghaziabad - | Photo: Imago/Hindustan Times
Ram Temple - null
Parineeti Chopra Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast Mid-Air - Instagram
Interview | ‘I Was Put Under House Arrest For Opposing Bharat Summit’: Telangana BJP Chief

By Ashlin Mathew

The BJP said the manifesto panel brings together leaders with experience in different fields and varied backgrounds to contribute to the party’s vision and promises for Punjab. Its work will include collating inputs and preparing the party’s electoral roadmap ahead of the 2027 contest. The committee’s composition includes former ministers, legislators, parliamentarians and other senior figures in the state unit.

UP Assembly Polls 2027: Why Missing Hindu Voters And SIR Revision Are A BJP Priority

By Outlook News Desk

Jakhar to Lead Chargesheet Committee

Jakhar will chair the 14-member chargesheet committee, which has been assigned the task of compiling the BJP’s allegations against the incumbent AAP government. Its members include Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, S.S. Channi and Jagmeet Singh Brar. The panel includes senior state and national-level leaders, as well as parliamentarians.

Dhillon said the orders for both committees had come into effect immediately and that the party would announce more election-related committees in the coming days. The formation of the panels comes as political parties begin preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, in which all 117 constituencies will be contested. For the BJP, the two committees will serve separate but connected purposes: setting out its proposed programme for the state and presenting its criticism of the government’s performance. The party has yet to announce the remaining election-related panels.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories