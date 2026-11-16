The BJP has constituted two committees in Punjab as part of its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh have been included in the 13-member manifesto committee headed by Avinash Rai Khanna.
Sunil Jakhar will lead the 14-member chargesheet committee tasked with compiling the party’s allegations against the AAP government.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted two committees in Punjab to prepare its manifesto and draw up a chargesheet against the state government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, naming former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh to its manifesto panel.
The committees were announced by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday, with senior leader Avinash Rai Khanna appointed chairman of the 13-member manifesto committee and former state president Sunil Jakhar named to head the 14-member chargesheet committee. The appointments mark an early step in the party’s preparations for the state polls.
Chadha, Harbhajan Among Members of Manifesto Panel
Chadha and Harbhajan, both Rajya Sabha MPs who moved from the AAP to the BJP in April, have been included in the panel tasked with preparing the party’s election document. The committee also includes Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Rajinder Gupta, Parampal Kaur and advocate H.S. Phoolka. Khanna, a former Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab BJP president, will lead the committee.
The BJP said the manifesto panel brings together leaders with experience in different fields and varied backgrounds to contribute to the party’s vision and promises for Punjab. Its work will include collating inputs and preparing the party’s electoral roadmap ahead of the 2027 contest. The committee’s composition includes former ministers, legislators, parliamentarians and other senior figures in the state unit.
Jakhar to Lead Chargesheet Committee
Jakhar will chair the 14-member chargesheet committee, which has been assigned the task of compiling the BJP’s allegations against the incumbent AAP government. Its members include Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, S.S. Channi and Jagmeet Singh Brar. The panel includes senior state and national-level leaders, as well as parliamentarians.
Dhillon said the orders for both committees had come into effect immediately and that the party would announce more election-related committees in the coming days. The formation of the panels comes as political parties begin preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, in which all 117 constituencies will be contested. For the BJP, the two committees will serve separate but connected purposes: setting out its proposed programme for the state and presenting its criticism of the government’s performance. The party has yet to announce the remaining election-related panels.