Dhillon said the orders for both committees had come into effect immediately and that the party would announce more election-related committees in the coming days. The formation of the panels comes as political parties begin preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, in which all 117 constituencies will be contested. For the BJP, the two committees will serve separate but connected purposes: setting out its proposed programme for the state and presenting its criticism of the government’s performance. The party has yet to announce the remaining election-related panels.